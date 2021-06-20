The data that places these 2021 NBA Playoffs as one of the most memorable and unpredictable in history

The Conference Semifinals playoffs are just ending, and the NBA 2021 Playoffs have already gone down in the history of North American basketball competition. Since its inception with the first game of the 1st round series between Miami Heat and Milwaukee bucks (last May 22), all kinds of events have already happened.

But these Playoffs are already known as the “comebacks”. It is the first time in the history of the NBA that go back at least three series in which the winning team started losing 0-2:

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks (1st round): LAC wins 4-3. Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz (Conference Semifinals): LAC wins 4-2. Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets (Conference Semifinals): MIL wins 4-3.