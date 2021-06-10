the data that invites us to be optimistic one month later

A man smiles while having a beer on a Spanish terrace (Photo: Pablo Cuadra via .)

It was not the end of the world, as some predicted, nor was it the triumph of freedom, as many others celebrated beer in hand and mask on neck. On May 9, Spain abandoned the state of alarm after more than half a year. Now, a month later, the evolution of the pandemic invites optimism but still with a mask and a dose of caution.

The end of this legal regime did not (or should not have) caught anyone by surprise. The Government had been making clear for weeks its refusal to extend it for longer and thus give more space to the communities to adopt their own limitations. But the forecast did not prevent last-minute chaos. Weeks of legal uncertainty followed May 9, with 17 maps of different measurements and a crossroads of accusations of “lack of protection” against Moncloa.

That term is categorically rejected by epidemiologist Mario Fontán: “No, the autonomies were not sold without the state of alarm. Without this regime, they also have useful tools such as time limits, capacity … ”.

In fact, this range of “sufficient” measures makes it unthinkable to return to a state of alarm even if the outlook worsens. “It doesn’t seem right to me to go into alarm just for doing it. If there is an upturn in cases or other negative data, the communities have the resources to deal with them ”, adds the Public Health expert.

Salvador Macip, a researcher and Spanish doctor in the United Kingdom, shows his dissatisfaction because “legality and epidemiology have not always gone hand in hand”. “The legal forms that Spain has have complicated the management of the pandemic on more than one occasion,” he explained …

