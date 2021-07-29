in Tennis

The data of the irregularity of the feminine tennis difficultly repeatable

Absolutely incredible. Only in this way can the surprising data that confirms the trend of women’s tennis be defined, characterized by a huge number of players with the potential to achieve great triumphs in a week of inspiration, but also of not being able to maintain that level for long. This follows from the fact that there have been 16 different semi-finalists in the four major tournaments of the year: the three Grand Slams and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Something like this is unimaginable in men’s tennis, but it has become a reality on a women’s circuit full of equality and emotion.

Cryptocurrency : Warren Calls for Crypto Regulation and Protecting Small Investors | Invezz

Ben Simmons’ list of suitors is reduced to three