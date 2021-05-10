The data of 200,000 people involved in the publication of fake reviews on Amazon is leaked | Technology

A cybersecurity company reveals how the plot was organized to deceive Amazon and be able to post positive but false comments on a large number of products.

The comments left by other buyers in online stores serve to confirm that the product is of quality and arrives in good condition, but these reviews are not always reliable. Some providers buy from users to post positive reviews on their products, in exchange they give them money or discounts.

The cybersecurity company Safety Detectives has found a database on the AWS ElasticSearch servers in which there were thousands of data of all the people involved in one of these advertising scam schemes. They have found 13 million records and 7 GB of data with messages between Amazon suppliers and customers, an operation aimed at misleading consumers in Europe and the United States.

An enormous amount of data reveals the modus operandi of the providers who were looking for better reviews for the products they sell through the Internet giant. First of all it was important that Amazon did not discover the hoax and the relationship between consumers and businesses, so that you would not remove the reviews and block the provider in your store.

The companies involved generated a list of products for which they wanted to get a large number of five-star reviews. Interested users signed up on the list to participate and bought the products with their Amazon account. Upon receiving the order, they posted a very good review in the comment section. So far everything seemed legal.

They later contacted the off-site provider Amazon to indicate the review they had published and the details of their PayPal account with which the company reimbursed them the money, so users kept the product for free and the company got positive reviews, while Amazon did not notice anything.

The multinational makes reviews and has a system to prosecute these deceptive behaviors, but the suppliers are coming up with schemes to avoid control so that the company cannot veto them. Users who participated in the scam received instructions on how to write the review, with a minimum number of words and a video that demonstrates the veracity of the comment, that the product has actually been tested.

The filtration is massive and collects a good part of the personal data of the people involved like emails, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers, even names of those fans. Safety Detectives does not indicate the identity of the scam companies, but they are found in the leaked database 75,000 links to Amazon accounts and seller profiles, as well as the PayPal accounts for which they paid the participants. In total, 232,664 Gmails have been exposed on the server.

This shows the importance of reviews when buying online, the influence that these comments can have on the purchase decision of many people. But it also reveals the weakness of those reviews. This is not the first time a scam like this has been uncovered and fake reviews have been discovered.

The security companies behind these schemes advise you to read the comments in online stores with caution:

Suspect a product with a lot of reviews soon and that it takes months available. Reviews with lots of photos and videos, sincere users are not going to spend as much time expressing their opinion. Reviews of another productSometimes providers duplicate reviews on multiple profiles and that gives them away. Be critical of very positive reviews, the perfect product rarely exists, explains Safety Detectives. Look for suspicious languageFake reviews are often written as an advertisement and are more impersonal. Very similar reviewsWhen you lie, you tend to look to other comments for inspiration and some reviews can seem repetitive. You will buy the very positive reviews with the negative onesIf some say that the product has a very obvious error and others ignore it, it is possible that they are lying.