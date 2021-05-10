The data hidden in the surveys that elevate Casado

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pablo Casado celebrated the electoral victory of the former on May 4. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The World and Reason have rushed to issue a national diagnosis of the result of the Madrid regional elections in which Isabel Díaz Ayuso swept. And the conclusion that both newspapers have reached with paths post-election polls is that Pablo Casado would place the PP as the first political force, in front of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), if a general election is held today. But the victory is by halves. Because the sum of PP, Cs and Vox still do not add the parliamentary majority, so the roll over, although closer, is not yet possible.

The momentum of the PP is undeniable because it is the first time in three years that Casado appears as the most voted leader in a poll. Something you have contributed to the PSOE with its terrible electoral campaign in Madrid as a result of his frustrated plan to seize the presidency of Murcia to the popular ones.

Going into detail, it is observed that the survey, carried out by Sigma Dos, the Popular Party grows 9.4% with respect to the last general elections. But the PSOE barely goes back two pointss. As if the disaster in Madrid did not take its toll on the rest of the country because Madrid is not Spain.

So Casado’s growth is not so much due to a supposed ‘Ayuso effect’ that dazzles in a massive way outside of Madrid like national sinking of Citizens. A game that will have to sweat to the last drop if it intends to straighten the course and not disappear in two years.

As for the blocs, the left hardly regresses positions as a whole since the loss of votes of the PSOE compensates it More Country -the party led by Íñigo Errejón who has positioned himself as the leader of the opposition to Ayuso- and, to a lesser extent, United we can -that you see how the change of Pablo Iglesias for Yolanda Díaz makes him rebound.

They are results very similar to those reflected in the NC Report survey for La Razón that points out that the popular ones reach the 109-111 seats with 26.9% of the votes, while the Socialists move between 106 and 108 deputies with 26.1% of the ballots.

This is a smaller difference than El Mundo, but just as valuable because the Spanish electoral system punishes the atomization of the vote. In other words, the less the vote is distributed in each block – right or left – the greater number of seats they obtain.

Pablo Casado has yet to confirm this trend. Not just finishing absorb Citizens, but trying to recover part of the votes that since his arrival to the presidency of the PP they have been escaping to Vox. But, for now, he appears well positioned on the new starting grid thanks to Ayuso. A regional president in whom Married was the first to trust.

