Leo Messi has again raised his voice against the directive. As captain of Barcelona, ​​the Argentine has gone into the past to defend his teammates against the latest information that accused the players of not wanting to lower their wages and confirm the reduction of 70% of their salaries. However, in the statement has left some darts that put a Bartomeu against the ropes that has the hours counted.

“We are the first to have always helped”

The first sentence that stands out is in the middle of the second paragraph. Leo wanted to emphasize that his intention has always been to accept the drop in salary because they understand the situation and assures that “we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked.” In recent days, some media said that the players were not willing to accept the reduction in salary, hence Messi has always highlighted that in capital letters as a clear message to the board.

«Try to add pressure»

In the third paragraph a new dart appears towards the leaders. “It never ceases to amaze us that from within someone would try to put us under the magnifying glass and try to add pressure to us,” says Barcelona 10, who has made it clear that they were clear that they would accept the drop in salary. He also explains that the delay is due to the fact that they were looking for a way to help the club and its workers.

“Contribution for workers”

Messi reveals that the players of the top Barcelona squad will not only lower their salary by 70%, but that “we are going to make some contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100% of their salary.” The azulgrana want that the people who work for the club are not affected and maintain their salary during the State of Alarm.

«Solutions that were real»

Ultimately, Messi wanted to close with another attack on Bartomeu and his managers. The Argentine star explains that they have remained silent until now because they wanted to find “solutions that were real.” “If we did not speak until now it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club,” he concluded before sending a greeting to all the Catalans.