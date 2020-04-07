David Albelda former Valencia player and now ambassador of the League, in addition to commentator and coach of a Third team, has thrown a dart at the professional soccer players of our country. The Valencian considers that the players will have to make an economic effort in the face of the situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent competitive hiatus, as it will happen in the rest of the workers in Spanish society. Albelda makes her position clear in one in an interview for EFE: «Footballers’ salary drop? I see it logical. There are companies of all kinds that have to do their ERTE or fire people. ”

“It is normal for someone to say that they have a signed contract and that they do not like to have a part taken, but no one at this time is exempt from this situation », adds Albelda, an international with Spain in the past and now coach of the Third Division Atzeneta. The former player believes that decreasing a ten or twenty percent of salary, it’s “a good situation” compared to that which may affect the rest of the population.

Special cases

“Within the same workforce, it is not the same to take a percentage from one than the other depending on what each person charges or the duration of their contracts. There are factors to analyze well. If you have three or four years ahead is one thing, If you finish your contract on June 30 and you don’t know where you are going next year, the players will not agree so much, “said the Valencian.

A David Albelda who advocates ending the League as long as the coronavirus allows it: “As a general idea you have to try to finish the League in the most fair way, sensible and correct and for that you have to agree to LaLiga, the Spanish Football Federation and the Association of Spanish Footballers, but everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and what Health says.