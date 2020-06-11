Sonsoles Ónega is one of the great names of Mediaset and from the group they have already given him a well-deserved reward presenting last Sunday the debate on ‘Survivors 2020‘in place of Jordi González. His good way of driving ‘It’s already noon’ has earned him to win over the audience, his managers and, of course, the collaborators with whom he has worked regularly, although some have made it more difficult than others.

During the ‘Fresh!’ Section This Monday, they analyzed what happened in the last broadcast of the most famous survival reality show on television, a program that Alba Carrillo knows well after achieving second place in its edition. “It is very exciting, but you are a little misplaced because you leave your comfort zone, you are usually nervous“, expressed the model, revealing the feelings that a contestant feels when the end comes.

At that time, another of the collaborators, Miguel Ángel Nicolás, wanted to highlight the reunion of Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi after their passionate adventure in Honduras, and despite Carrillo’s objections, Nicolás noted that “friction makes love”. “I already want you a little bit of so much friction“, confessed then Sonsoles Ónega addressing the journalist.”But I love Alba Carrillo more“he added immediately.” Normal, he makes himself loved, “confirmed the collaborator.

“Well, I have my own too,” the model pointed out with some humility, unleashing the laughter of her companions and also an unexpected whipping. “I tell you, you have made me spend time, honey“, the presenter dedicated to him, who still remembers the participations of his collaborator during the weeks after his departure from ‘GH VIP 7’.

And it is that Alba had continuous confrontations in the program with his partner Miguel Frigenti for his words when the young woman was inside the house of Guadalix de la Sierra. In fact, during many of these battles, Carrillo ended up leaving the set and in some of them he even refused to return to the program. “Well, I also love myself with that, with my superfalls,” the model concluded this Monday in the same funny tone that the conversation with Ónega had developed.