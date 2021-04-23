The darkest of the entire saga, “The Conjuring 3” promises a lot | INSTAGRAM

Everything seems to indicate that, finally, the wait is over and “The Conjuring 3: The di @ blo made me do it” will be on the screens in the middle of this year, the fans of this saga cannot contain themselves before such emotion, but for the fact that the first official images appeared, and everything indicates that it will be the darkest of all.

Finally, after numerous delays, we are months away from seeing the next installment in this terrifying universe titled “The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do It”, which turns out to be the third in the saga of “The spell” and the first not to be led by James wan.

However, it appears that the film It will be the darkest that we have seen so far or at least that is what the director and the cast of it promise, when revealing the first official images, the audience is in a state of emotion.

This tape was directed by Michael Chaves, will again feature Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as “Ed and Lorraine Warren”In this film, the real-life demonologists will both be involved in the also true case of Arne Johnson, the first person to legally defend himself on murder charges on the grounds of having been possessed by a demon.

“In many ways, it is the movie of the greatest spell. I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they both agreed ”, said the creator.

In the same way, I affirm that his collaborators said as such that “this is the darkest film of The Conjuring. It digs up really dark stuff, ”so it’s definitely a case where there are real consequences and real victims.

In fact, we believe it is important to mention that, in the images, which are skeptical of the plot, we see Wilson with a rosary face some kind of force, in another we also see Ruari O’Connor, actor who will play “Johnson” who is the assassin in question.

We also have a photo of the character of “Lorraine” looking horrified forward with a lamp in hand, this image has left a lot of people frozen on social networks,

In addition, there is another postcard with a character with his back facing a house, in a clear reference to the classic of this genre “The Exorcist”, with this, the audience could not contain the excitement of soon seeing the new installment of their favorite saga.

Likewise, in a recent interview Chaves explained that the film will be very different from the previous ones, since it will not only move away from conventions that were set with the first two.

With the latter, we can affirm that this will no longer be another story about haunted houses, but that they will face an antagonist of a different nature and that he will press both protagonists to their limit.

As one of the most successful horror sagas of the past decade, expectations are high, but we’ll see when The Conjuring 3 hits the screens of your favorite cinemas or any streaming platform, as has been happening in the last few years. months.

As a last piece of information, we can tell you that, in the United States, the film is scheduled to premiere on June 4, but for Mexico and the rest of Latin America there is still no stipulated date, so it may be that it was made on the same day.