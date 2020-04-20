This week, freight forwarding companies will form a committee with the government to deal with the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, Capitanes en Reforma points out.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Warm support from bankers to their clients

Public officials jump from one side to the other of the official field to that of the private sector. It is not a matter of invoking Lopez-Portillista ghosts who have already shown that they have not been successful in the past, but rather that bankers show social responsibility with this country that has given them money to win as they wanted. His association is part of the Business Coordinating Council and signed to fulfill its principles of social ethics.

They presented a plan to defer the payment to the credit card balances to four or six months, they said that they would not generate default interest … but they let the small letter disguise that they do cause ordinary interests. His clients expect a serious plan to help him out of this crisis without parallel in the history of the world.

Captains in Reform:

Carrier front

Well, this week the cargo transport companies will form a committee with the government to face the crisis caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The committee will be directed by the SCT, headed by Javier Jiménez Espriú, to establish measures that allow carriers to operate safely and with health care. This sector is part of the essential activities that cannot be stopped in the health emergency.

Through the National Chamber of Freight Transportation (Canacar), which Enrique González carries, companies have asked that their operations be guaranteed to meet the supply of goods. Since last March, they asked to create this committee that will put on the table the need for safe whereabouts in order for drivers to take the breaks established by law. Another measure they requested is that security be strengthened to prevent cargo theft, a recurring problem for this sector.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

The darkest hours

We are approaching difficult days, rather, the most difficult days of this tough season. The difficulties are going to appear in three planes: health, finances and economy. Regarding health, last week, when the extension of the country’s general confinement was announced for May 31, it was also said that the peak of new infections would arrive around May 8-10.

In financial matters, last week concluded with the reduction of the ratings of sovereign bonds by Moody’s and the loss of the investment grade in Pemex bonds. In economic terms, the monitoring of sensitive variables carried out by Citibanamex indicates that the results of economic activity have worsened at the end of April 15.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Mexico, oil is destiny

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to bet the future of Mexico on oil. A little more than 1.5 years after starting, the current administration, everything indicates that it could be a failed bet. At that time, instead of having rescued Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the oil company is dragging the Mexican government towards credit degradation and, most likely, in the medium term, the loss of its investment grade.

From the status of good payer, Mexico could pass to the status of a speculative country or with a probability of default. The week that ended, Pemex lost its investment grade by two rating agencies: Moody’s and Fitch. Their bonds, although previously considered as such, now, formally, are already garbage quality.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

AMLO and Trump, deadlines and approval are complicated

President López Obrador wants to meet Trump in June-July, taking advantage of the start of the new trade agreement, the T-MEC, which would be in July. However, the Mexican president surprised a large part of the Mexican industry, which is crying out to postpone, for at least one more semester, the implementation of the trade agreement.

The problem for the automotive industry, being the main manufacturing export sector, is that it cannot comply, by next July, with the new standards required in the agreement negotiated by Undersecretary Jesús Seade, where the Mexican automotive industry is obliged to raise the rules of origin from 62.5% to 75%. But beware, it is not only the automotive industry. The National Association of Manufacturers of the United States, which has been the corporation of industrialists in that country, asks President López Obrador to have “reciprocity” in sanitary measures for the industry.