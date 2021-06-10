The Darkening of Greenland | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

The icy surface of Greenland It’s getting darker An investigation has delved into the phenomenon and its causes.

The study was carried out by a team that includes Gabriel Lewis and Erich Osterberg, both from Dartmouth College in the United States.

Some persistent high pressure systems periods of up to weeks are spent suspended in the sky above the Greenland ice sheet, causing a kind of atmospheric blockage. These high-pressure systems, which have increased over Greenland since the mid-1990s, push snowstorms north, maintain warm air masses over western Greenland, and reduce cloud cover that blocks light.

As a result of all this, it snows less in Greenland and at the same time more snow melts from its surface. The consequence of this is that on the surface there is less and less recent snow, which is the one with a lighter white color and better reflects light, and more ancient snow, which is darker and reflects less light and was previously buried under new snow. This results in a darkening of the snowy surface.

The resulting decrease in reflectivity or albedo makes the ice absorb more heat, which contributes to an even faster melt.

Gabriel Lewis measuring reflectivity at a point on the Greenland ice sheet during a scientific expedition in 2016 (Photo: Forrest McCarthy)

According to the research team, a 1% decrease in the reflectivity of the Greenland ice sheet could cause the loss of an additional 25 gigatons of ice in three years. One gigaton is equal to one billion tons.

“As snow ages, even in a matter of days or hours, this reduction in reflectivity occurs, which is why new snow is so important,” explains Osterberg.

By some estimates, the Greenland ice sheet has warmed by 2.7 degrees Celsius since 1982. Greenland is experiencing the highest rates of melt and runoff in at least 450 years and perhaps in the last 7,000 years.

The new study is titled “Atmospheric Blocking Drives Recent Albedo Change Across the Western Greenland Ice Sheet Percolation Zone.” And it has been published in the academic journal Geophysical Research Letters. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)