One of the constants that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had are the references to the future of the franchise, let’s remember the vision of Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ where he discovered that the Avengers were going to lose, but this was not the only time they revealed part of the plot, as Erik Selvig revealed the future of the MCU in ‘The Dark World’ and no one noticed.

The character of the doctor Erik Selvig played by the actor Stellan Skarsgård He is originally the father of Jane Foster and had an important role in the movie ‘The Avengers’, to later return in the second part of the god of thunder in a special participation, as he is taken as crazy by predicting the union of all kingdoms.

Interestingly Erik Selvig revealed the future of the MCU in ‘The Dark World’ during his stay in a type of psychiatric hospital, where it curiously coincides with the cameo of Stan LeeBecause in this participation you can see a large number of annotations on a blackboard where you try to explain your hypotheses.

Among the things that can be read on this board is “616 Universe”, which is the number of the multiverse where the events that we know happen, that is, it is aware of the multiverse. You can also read “Phase Transition”, something that was explored in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, but that’s not all you can also read “The Fault and The Crossroads “.

In the case of The Crossroads It is known in comics as “La Encrucijada”, a place where the laws of physics do not apply and which we later saw in Sakaar within the movie ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, specifically that portal where you can reach any part of the universe.

The Fault also known as “The Failure” in the pages of Marvel, which is a rupture in space time that affects the universe, something that happened with Thanos’ famous snap to eliminate half of life in the universe.

As you can see, many of the things that appear on this board revealed many of the things that were going to happen in the Marvel Cinematic universe and that had considerable repercussions that are still being discovered.