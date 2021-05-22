The dark side of Mercadona milk

Hacendado whole milk. (Source: Twitter / @ arboles_magicos)

Working for and for Mercadona has many advantages, but the devastating consequences of this are seldom highlighted in various industries. Among the hardest hit is livestock, if not the worst, where many ranchers are desperate to try to survive.

This is how it shows AGAPROL OPL, the dairy producers’ organization, which is in the process of negotiating with Lactiber and Kaiku, Mercadona’s suppliers. The organization represents up to 600 farmers from ten different autonomous communities, which in commercial terms is about 800,000 tons of milk.

Through a letter, they have made known their discomfort with Mercadona and the precarious situation as a result of its dominant position when it comes to lowering the original price of milk. In it, they expose the alarming data that support their complaint from the beginning: “The 11,950 farmers who still resist in this country are going through one of the most critical situations – and we have experienced many – in our entire history. look at the statistics of the Ministry in which it is confirmed that every year almost 1,000 farmers are forced to abandon their dairy cattle farms “.

In turn, Mercadona’s great benefits as a company stand out, amounting to “up to 727 million euros, 17% more than the previous year,” and they are happy about it. However, they confess “outraged with the way their company proceeds”, since those who produce milk for their Hacendado brand, receive prices that “are below” their production costs, “a mandatory legal requirement, in addition to being the most market low “.

As the organization highlights, “Mercadona sells more than 30% of liquid milk in our country through six large companies that work exclusively for you: Covap, Lactia, Lactiber, Iparlat, Kaiku and Naturleite “.

What happen? According to Agaprol, these “mark the price” that they are going to pay to the ranchers, once Mercadona sets the price that it is going to pay to them, “with no choice but to say” amen “and, to make a mockery, sign a clause in the contract” that confirms that at that price they cover their production costs, “knowing that which in the vast majority of cases is a lie “.

Thus, the Valencian company achieves, as the letter says, “that the brick on its shelf is the cheapest and from its position of absolute dominance they drag the entire sector to follow in their footsteps, destroying the value in the Chain, practice prohibited by law 8/2020 of December 16“.

The farmers also point to the “rest of the industries” as responsible, but they blame Mercadona above all for taking “more than 30% of the market share”.

And they sentenced Juan Roig and his family, who in their last presentation of results boasted of better logistics, optimization of resources and more efficient processes so that the consumer pays less, noting: “You simply pay below cost price to your suppliers. Enough of the lies”.

They criticize that it is not acceptable that Mercadona escapes from free competition and that its success is not due to genius in management, but to paying farmers for milk “a price that does not cover production costs.”

“This is neither efficiency nor business success, what you are doing is causing the massive closure of farms”, they point from Agaprol.

In turn, he defends that when there are no farmers left in Spain because of him, Mercadona will have to go to the foreign market to satisfy its consumers and will have no choice but to raise the price of the brick, “because in France or Germany they will not be able to exercise that position of dominance over the farmers to sell them at these prices“.

And the letter ends with two devastating messages, one related to Mercadona’s way of working and the other to fear of retaliation that farmers have if they show their discomfort: “Your income statement is a success for which we congratulate you, but that does not mean that his way of working is. Making money is legitimate, but not at the cost of ruining others. As the winners who supply milk to companies that work exclusively for Mercadona cannot express themselves freely, for fear of possible reprisals, AGAPROL does it in his name, expressing his feelings and indignation “.

As we can see, there is a great controversy that we do not hear so much about, but that concerns us all.

