First it was the family that first suspected and then, at their request, the local police: it had been too long since anyone saw the brothers Joshua “JJ” Vallow 7 and Tylee Ryan 17. And her mother did not give a clear answer to the question of where they were.

Soon strangers from around the world were following the case, mesmerized by the circumstances each time stranger that surrounded Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell. The investigation expanded to include the mysterious death of her previous spouses, rumors that they believed in some kind of apocalyptic cult, and her sudden move to Hawaii.

The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they had found human remains as they searched Chad Daybell’s home in rural Idaho. In a field near the house, the FBI and local authorities set up tents, spread blue tarps over the ground, and brought in heavy equipment to aid in the digging. Victim advocates began calling relatives to inform them of the remains.

Chad Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence and is incarcerated. He has not yet been formally charged.

“During the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what are believed to be human remains that have not yet been identified at this time,” Gary Hagan, deputy chief of police for Rexburg, told a news conference.

Daybell’s attorney did not return phone calls asking for statements.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, has already been accused of child abandonment, obstruction of the investigation, contempt and induction to the commission of a crime. He has pleaded not guilty and is in prison on a million dollar bond.

© clarin.com

Chad Daybell, arrested for destroying evidence. / AP

Mystical delusions

Court documents indicate that things started to get complicated in the family early last year, when Lori was still married to Charles Vallow. The marriage was estranged and Vallow had filed for divorce, saying that he was afraid that she would kill him and that his wife believed in a kind of cult. She pointed out that she claimed to be “a god who had been entrusted with the work of the 144,000 at the second coming of Christ in July 2020. “

The family lived in a Phoenix suburb in July, when Lori’s brother Alex Cox killed Vallow with a bullet. He stated that he had shot in self defense after Vallow attacked him with a baseball bat. Police investigated, but the case had not advanced much when Cox died of a pulmonary embolism in December.

© clarin.com

Chad Daybell, current husband of Lori Vallow./ AP

Lori Vallow moved to Idaho with her children, rented an apartment in the town of Rexburg, and began to frequent Chad Daybell. The couple had known each other for a while and sometimes participated in podcasts about preparing for the biblical end of time for an online organization geared towards members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At the time, Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell, a 49-year-old school librarian who helped him run a small publishing house. Chad Daybell had also written several books, generally focused on apocalyptic settings and loosely based on ecclesial theology.

Tammy daybell died in October and his funeral notice said that he had died of natural causes while sleeping. The family did not want an autopsy performed before she was buried in Utah.

© clarin.com

Aerial photo of the place where the bodies were found. / AP

Nail two weeks laterChad Daybell married Lori Vallow.

The swift marriage sparked suspicions from the police, who had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed for an investigation. The autopsy results have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, JJ’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock of Louisiana, were increasingly concerned about their grandchildren. They said that regular phone calls with JJ had become infrequent and then they had interrupted. They said that Lori Daybell did not want to tell them why they could not speak to the boy.

Tylee was last seen in September while on her way to Yellowstone National Park. with her mother and other family members for a day trip, and JJ had been last seen by authorities at his school several days earlier.

The Woodcocks asked the Rexburg police to go see what happened to the boys. When officers went to the house to question Lori Daybell, she and Chad Daybell they lied about the whereabouts of minors, according to the police. When investigators returned the next day, the Daybells had missing.

The marriage had moved to Hawaii. Meanwhile, the investigation was progressing in Idaho, Arizona and Utah, where Tammy Daybell was buried. Later, a judge ordered Lori Daybell to demonstrate that the boys were doing well by bringing them to the authorities. She refused and was charged with child abandonment and other crimes and then extradited to Idaho.

In the weeks that followed, the Idaho attorney general’s office took over the investigation into Tammy Daybell’s death, while Lori Daybell tried unsuccessfully to have her bail lowered.

And Tylee and JJ’s relatives are still waiting for a response. They watched JJ’s birthday go by in late May.

“Our feelings of extreme distress and discouragement prevailed throughout the period leading up to JJ’s 8-year birthday,” wrote Kay Woodcock on Facebook. “Our relatives in Rexburg organized a moving vigil on Monday May 25 in honor of our little man … We are comforted to know that their commitment is as strong as ours.”

By Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

MORE NEWS ON MSN

They survived the most chilling kidnappings (Stars Insider)