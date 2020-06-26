If you are passionate about superheroes, and you like more of the DC universe than Marvel’s, today’s delivery of iTunes offers will be very interesting. Several of the character films such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or Aquaman are heavily discounted and in high quality, some becoming available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide a great experience.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)

Batman and Superman meet for the first time on the big screen accompanied by Wonder Woman. The Metropolis superheroes and Gotham’s bat engage in a fight to determine what kind of hero the world needs. Meanwhile, a new threat appears that wants to end the planet. This edition contains 30 minutes of additional content and 4K quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

The Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill is in charge of playing the new DC Superman, and ‘The Man of Steel’ (2013) is the first movie in which the actor plays him in this generation. In it, a child discovers that he has powers that are not of this world because he does not belong to it. After discovering its origins and why it was sent to Earth, you will have to defend it to prevent its decline. In 4K and Dolby Vision for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Diana (Gal Gadot), the princess of the Amazons, finds an American pilot on the coast of the paradise island on which she lives, protected from the outside world. This tells her about the threat that is being lived outside, and she decides fight alongside humans to end all wars. In 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is reduced to 10.99 euros 6.99 euros.

Aquaman / Wonder Woman / Justice League

In this pack of three movies we have the one of the superhero Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the one of Wonder Woman and the one that brings together several of the most emblematic characters of the DC universe (including Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Superman). If you like all three, they are in HD quality for 24.99 euros 21.97 euros.

The dark knight

Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is regarded as one of the best works in the world of superheroes and three great movies. In The Dark Knight, a continuation of Batman Begins, Christopher Nolan takes on the role of the Gotham City bat-fighting crime. Although their objective is being fulfilled, they are seen with a criminal genius known as Joker who will test him. In 4K and Dolby Vision for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Batman (1989)

From eccentric director Tim Burton we have Batman (1989), played by Michael Keaton. In the feature film we also have other renowned actors such as Jack Nicholson or Kim Basinger. Gotham is protected by the corrupt police force, despite the efforts of District Attorney Harvey Dent and Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. When Batman appears, things change. A classic in 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos reduced to 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Batman Returns

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton return in this 1992 film. Batman will have to face two new threats: the Penguin (Danny DeVitto) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). A dark adventure in the city of Gotham also in very good quality despite its age for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Batman Forever

Joel Schumacher directs Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, and Drew Barrymore in this installment of The Nightlord. Batman has two new enemies to deal with: one known as The Faces for his face disfigured by acid and Enigma. Also available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Batman and Robin

Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverston participate in this Joel Schumacher movie. Batman has his faithful companion Robin with whom to defend the city of Gotham from the terrifying threat of Mr. Freeze. Complete your collection with this movie in high quality 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Catwoman

Halle Berry portrayed Catwoman in the 2004 film. Patience Philips (Halle Berry) is a submissive woman, always ready to please people, working as a graphic designer for the gigantic cosmetics company Hedare Beauty, which she is developing a new product that keeps a dark secret. It is in HD and reduced to 10.99 euros 4.99 euros.

