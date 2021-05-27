The Dark Knight Returns’, but with new actors

If we believed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the end of his passage through the DC universe, we are very wrong. He explained this in an interview on the actor and screenwriter Josh Horowitz’s podcast, in which he once again mentioned his great interest in the possibility of directing a film adaptation of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

During the conversation, the director was immediately moved by the mention of the comic series made by Frank Miller in 1986. «That is my white whale, my Holy Grail. Someday!”. When he was questioned about the return of Ben affleck Y Henry cavill like Bruce Wayne and Superman, he replied:

No, I do not think so. It would be something separate and independent. It certainly would. In the same way that Watchmen was made, exactly like in the comic, frame by frame. And I don’t think it’s that expensive to do.

So, we could get to see the adaptation, but it would be totally separate and completely independent of anything that has been done in relation to the DC Extended Universe, in which Zack Snyder participated fully.

‘Batman: the Dark Knight Returns’, the eternal inspiration for film adaptations of the superhero

Some of the events that occurred in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns They have been used in some of the film adaptations of the superhero. Since 1995’s Batman Forever, in which Bruce Wayne falls down a well as a child.

But it was Christopher Nolan who actually took a lot of elements from the comic book series for his three Batman movies. Starting with the Tumbler, the Batmobile used by the superhero in the movies, based on a military vehicle.

Later, the copies of Batman in The Dark Knight are references to The Sons of Batman in The Dark Knight Returns. In both cases they are a gang inspired by the actions of the superhero and decide to use violence against criminals and criminals.

Also, at the end of The Dark Knight, after the death of Harvey Dent, Batman is accused of his death and becomes a fugitive, in The Dark Knight Returns a similar situation occurs but with the Joker.

For Nolan’s third film, The Dark Knight Rises, the director took several of the plot lines from The Dark Knight Returns for the film, including the fact that Bruce Wayne retires after the death of Rachel Dawes and spends eight years in a state of depression.

In the comic, Bruce wayne he wears a special arm brace to compensate for his weak physical condition. The same thing happens in the movie, but with one of his legs. The ending of the film is also similar to the one in the comic, with the character faking his death to start from scratch.

The possible adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns by Zack snyderInstead, it would imply an extremely faithful reproduction of the graphic novel. The only thing missing is that the study, Warner Bros. be interested in doing it.

