The Danone Nations Club is born

07/21/2021 at 1:56 PM CEST

sport.es

In the current pandemic situation, the priority of Danone Nations Cup is to protect the health and safety of all tournament participants, parents, supporters, workers, volunteers and partners. For this reason, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (OMS), the tournament organizing committee decided to cancel the competition for the second year in a row.

Thus, the Danone Nations Cup has announced the launch of the Danone Nations Club, an online competition for young people between the ages of ten and fifteen that combines physical exercise and e-sports. This competition will feature the participation of the tournament ambassadors, world-renowned personalities such as Ada Hegerberg, the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or, Raphaël Varane, defense of the French team and Real Madrid and Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. The tournament will kick off today, July 20, and will end on October 30.

A WORLDWIDE COMPETITION

Boys and girls are no exception in this new era for sport where digital is gaining more and more prominence. This is an opportunity, with the support of the tournament ambassadors, to encourage the boys and girls to continue exercising, to continue training in a fun way and to continue learning healthy lifestyle habits. The DNClub will be available in eight languages ​​(English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic and Japanese). All players will compete internationally, against each other, taking on and following the challenges driven by the ambassadors. By participating, users will earn Impact Points, which will define their ranking in the different leaderboards.

YOUTH WILL BE ABLE TO CHALLENGE THE AMBASSADORS WITH THEIR BEST PLAYS

The rules are simple. Summoned by Raphaël Varane, Ada Hegerberg Y Yunus, children will face challenges that require both physical and mental skills. The more exercise they get, the more they practice, the more points they earn, and the more chances they have to climb the leaderboard. In addition, the boys and girls who participate will also be able to challenge their idols with their best plays.

PLAY FOOTBALL, CHANGE THE GAME

The Danone Nations Club, as a continuation of the Danone Nations Cup, will continue to encourage boys and girls to play soccer and change the way they play. Danone believes in sport as a force for positive change and, in that sense, will continue to involve the little ones in the goals of the UN. Each year the boys and girls who participate in the DNC have the option to vote for those UN goals that they consider most important.

Danone is committed to taking action and supporting those projects that have received the most votes from young footballers. That is why the company has joined with personalities and institutions such as Yunus Sport Hub, Peace and Sport, Watering Minds and Kipsta among others, in order to continue to positively impact society and jointly build a sustainable future. The Danone Nations Club will allow children, playing football and participating in different challenges, to change the game through Impact Points. The boys and girls will give their Impact Points to the projects in which they want to participate and have a positive impact. At the end of the competition, the most voted projects will be supported by the Danone Nations Cup and its partners.

DNC ENTERS A NEW ERA WITH AN E-SPORT COMPETITION

It is highly unlikely that we will return to soccer tournaments as we know them in the short term. That is why the Danone Nations Club enters the world of esports while remaining true to its philosophy and core values. Danone Nations Club participants will be able to register online for one of eight tournaments (Europe, North Africa, South Africa, Asia, North America and South America). The winners will represent their respective countries to try to win the Ultimate Football Experience, a unique experience that includes a trip to Paris, a meeting with the ambassadors and participation in the DNClub awards ceremony.