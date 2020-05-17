Erik Sviatchenko has dedicated himself to playing professional soccer in Denmark, as has his wife Anne. Thus, he never imagined that it would be possible for both of them to share eight weekends consecutively with their two children.

“We have gotten much closer,” said Sviatchenko. “We have been able to spend more quality time together.”

In fact, the captain and central defender of Midtjylland, leader of the Danish league, has surprised himself reflecting in the midst of the widespread nostalgia caused by the closure during the coronavirus pandemic. Try to extract some positive aspects of a terrible situation.

It is as if he had broken his bonds regarding the hard wear of the competition.

“That pressure of feeling watched (left). It has been quite healthy to have a period with a mindset where you don’t care about your performance,” Sviatchenko, a Danish national, and his wife, who recently retired, said in a telephone interview.

But that peace is about to go.

On May 28, Denmark will be one of the first European countries to resume their soccer leagues after the health crisis. It is a natural step, as social activities reopen in this Scandinavian country where the disease COVID-19 had left 11,056 infected and 543 dead until yesterday, according to official data.

The restart is good news for Sviatchenko’s team, who have a 12-point lead at the top of the Super League and are the big favorite to conquer what would be their third league title in the past six seasons. This would imply an opportunity to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League and to obtain the juicy income that this entails.

To have missed this opportunity on the table would have been a cruel blow. But Midtjylland still has work to do.

Two duels remain in the regular season before the top six spots enter a 10-date playoff.

