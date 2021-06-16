The Danish Federation claims the match should not have been resumed after Eriksen’s collapse

06/16/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

The Danish Football Federation (DBU) defended this Wednesday that the Denmark-Finland on Saturday in the Eurocup should not have been resumed after suffering a cardiac arrest Christian Eriksen and urged UEFA to review its protocols.

Both the Danish coach, Kasper Hjulmand, and several players have criticized UEFA these days for giving them only two options, after the temporary suspension of an hour and the transfer to Eriksen’s hospital: either play that day or the next at noon.

The players chose the first because they did not feel capable of playing the next day. But they have denounced UEFA’s lack of empathy and “humanity”.

“I agree with the coach and the players that he did not have to resume. It was a wrong and unbearable decision for the players to have to go out on the pitch shortly after living a horrible experience,” the DBU president said in a statement , Jesper Møller.

Møller stressed that neither the players nor Hjulmand had to make the decision and demanded an evaluation of the entire process so that “all relevant facts and information” are clear.

“There must be a rule change so that this situation is never repeated again. We are ready to present a proposal within UEFA,” Møller said.

Møller, who was not present at the Parken stadium during the match because he was isolated after having been in contact with a positive for coronavirus, held a meeting this Wednesday with the rest of the DBU leadership in which the matter was discussed.

“It was horrible to follow the facts on Saturday night, so the first thing is to be happy because Christian is fine according to the circumstances, “he said.

The DBU president showed his “respect” for the “heroic” performance of the entire team in an “extreme” situation and believes that this is a “pride” for all of Denmark.