The dangers of the inequality gap

There are two ways to correct inequality in society. The correct way leads to raising the standard of living of all and the wrong one is what we are doing, which is to ignore this inequality, make it growing and rampant and not act until it is too late because it has exploded in your face.

There are many reasons why society is unable to see what is coming its way. The main reason is because we are conditioned to ignore inequality both in the economy and in the markets, but I currently believe that we are already reaching biblical proportions and therefore it will be resolved in the harshest way possible. Many people are unaware of what happens politically when inequality becomes too excessive and extreme. It is called a revolution, and it is what we are beginning to see in Cuba these days.

To date, the obedient sheep did not question “the system” because they simply ignored their role in the same way that Madoff’s investors considered him an investing genius until they discovered in the crudest way possible that gullibility was the only secret to their success. Until that point, they never questioned the huge profits they were magically accumulating.

So it is very appropriate that this ponzified society is willing to ignore the abysmal inequality in this economy because they are obsessed solely with bidding on their own assets. The market is now basically a copy of the underlying economy– A handful of hugely rich and overvalued tech oligopolies reaching record valuations with the help and complicity of Fed socialism for the rich. And then the rest of the market, which is disintegrating in broad daylight.

The current inflation hysteria created by the Fed has been very helpful in diverting attention from the problem of economic inequality. This is really the biggest economic and market risk that exists, which puts the entire system at risk as we know it so far.

Percentage of NYSE stocks above their 50 session average. Eduardo Bolinches StockCharts

So there are few places where you can protect yourself from what is coming your way. I have chosen physical gold. There are many reasons, but above all one prevails over all others: it is the only source of maintenance of wealth that exists more than demonstrable throughout the centuries.

