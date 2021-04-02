The Dangers of Free VPNs | News | Security

NordVPN just released the results of a new survey revealing some worrying online security habits among the inhabitants of Spain. Although 45% of Spaniards fear being watched online, 54% put their online security at risk using free VPNs.

The majority of respondents (84%) said using a VPN for the purpose of greater privacy and security. However, even 44% of Spaniards who seek to have more privacy online using virtual private networks share their accounts with their partners or with other members of their family, which contradicts the purpose of privacy that they claim to seek. They also revealed be fond of free VPNs, which usually involves serious security threats.

The dangers of free VPNs

Free VPNs are not as secure as they seem. There are several features that make a VPN provider secure, but free solutions rarely offer them.

“In a growing VPN market, there are currently more than 1,000 providers offering free online security. However, these software offerings that sound too good to be true often make you even less secure: they make their profits by selling their users’ data to advertising companies, ”he says. Daniel Markuson, NordVPN digital privacy expert.

For those considering free VPN services, Daniel Markuson lists the 5 key hazards that they should take into account:

1.Use of your private information. Free service providers are notorious for accessing their users’ private information and online activity, which they then sell to advertising companies and third parties. Although some VPN service providers hide the fact that they sell your data, others admit it in their privacy policies.

2.Advertising overload. To make money, free VPNs tend to bombard their users with advertisements. A virtual private network is used to protect your sensitive information and hide your online activity. However, free software providers often fail to deliver on this promise. If your VPN displays advertisements, it will most likely share your online activity with third parties as well.

3.Pre-installed malware. According to a CSIRO study, 38% of all free VPNs for Android have embedded malware. Free VPNs often rely on advertising to make money, so it’s not surprising that most of the malware they use is advertising-related. Paid VPNs are less likely to rely on advertising for revenue.

4.Use of your Internet connection. Some service providers may use your PC or Mac as an exit node for paying customers: their traffic may end up passing through your internet connection, so your provider will think it is yours. Furthermore, this use of the processing power of your devices also opens the door for cybercriminals.

5 sabotaged browser. Some VPN service providers can sabotage your browser and redirect you to additional websites without your permission. According to the same CSIRO study, some VPNs redirected their users to websites such as alibaba.com, ebay.com or target.com

“In addition to threats to your privacy and security, free VPNs also have a limited supply of servers and locations around the world. What’s more, free service providers tend to limit the amount of data you can use, and they tend to slow down your internet connection, offering very poor quality, ”adds Daniel Markuson.

Methodology: The survey was conducted by NordVPN’s Research Department between January 18 and 20, 2021. The survey target group was made up of residents in Spain over 18 years of age, and the sample was conducted among national internet users. Quotas were established based on age, gender and place of residence.