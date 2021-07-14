The dangerous upward phenomenon of ‘fair trade’ cocaine

The British press has been looking at a growing phenomenon that is gaining more and more followers in the country and that dubbed “Woke Coke” and what is the purchase of cocaine labeled ‘ethically sourced’, ‘fair trade’ or similar. And because of it, consumers are willing to pay a considerably higher sum per gram, as published this week by the Daily Mirror.

Its customers are consumers willing to pay more for the drug if it is labeled ‘ethically sourced’. (Photo: .)

According to this newspaper, the consumer to whom this ‘ethical’ drug is directed belongs to the british middle class and is willing to payr up to 200 pounds (235 euros) for one gram considering that it fits your “vegan and organic” lifestyle. Experts warn that it is really just a marketing strategy and that verifying that, indeed and as advertised, it is a drug of ‘ethical origin’ or ‘respectful of the environment’ is complicated, if not, impossible .

Neil Woods, a drug expert consulted by the Daily Mirror, describes that ‘Woke coke’ as a fraud” ruling that it is impossible to produce cocaine under the premise with which it is being sold. An opinion shared by Lawrence Gibbons, Chief of Drug Threats at the National Crime Agency: “You cannot avoid the harmful elements of the cocaine trade: forests are being destroyed and the dangerous chemicals used to produce drugs are being destroyed. they pour into the waters ”.

For her part, Bibiana Villota, a humanitarian worker in Colombia, states that it is the first time that she has used the term but that she can assure that “Nobody in Colombia produces cocaine ‘ethically’”.

This phenomenon of “awakening” that has previously reached other social, political and economic spheres already attracted the attention of the Evening Standard at the beginning of last year, when it published a report on its rise and operation. According to this media alert, they had detected on the dark web to a kind of new profile of drug traffickers who, with ‘intelligence’, were knowing take advantage of “the ethical contradiction faced by its buyers” placing the ‘ethical’ label on the product.

Read more

The researcher and expert in the dark web Jamie Bartlett explained then that the phenomenon had begun to occur two or three years before and that it was a kind of response to the normal market. “If you see Subway advertising vegan rolls, there is no reason why darknet marketers shouldn’t reflect those trends if they think it’s something people care about,” he said.

What this denomination promises, according to Antony Loewenstein, who has analyzed violence in the drug business, is that “supervision and transparency at every stage of the supply chain, with everyone, from farmers in Colombia to suppliers in Europe he receives fair treatment and receives an adequate salary. Can that be verified? The answer of the experts is that no in addition to doubting that it could become this way in the real world.

And they once again put the example of Colombia, one of the main producing countries. Some 60% of the cocaine consumed in central and western Europe comes from there, where illegal armed groups force thousands of people to abandon their lives. But, in addition to violence and displacement, there is an environmental cost. The data from the National Crime Agency (NCA) is that for every kilo of cocaine an acre is destroyed (4,000 square meters) of rainforest.

In spite of everything, the promise of an ‘ethical’ cocaine seems to convince a good part of the consumers. A survey collected by the aforementioned British media assured that 85% of those asked about it were willing to pay more for a drug of ‘ethical origin’. In England, where the phenomenon is growing, consumers would pay up to 25% more.

ON VIDEO | Medical cannabis, a green gold opportunity in the Colombian countryside