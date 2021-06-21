The dangerous Tik tok video of a chiropractor treating a newborn

In the last few hours, thousands of users on social networks have been scandalized by a video posted on Tik Tok. In these times, this could be the beginning of a lot of news. But this time it’s especially worrisome, as it poses a great risk to one of the most vulnerable creatures out there: a newborn baby. And it is that in the publication it can be seen as a chiropractor manipulates the back of a child only six days old.

Although it was originally published on Tik Tok, it has made rapid progress on Twitter, after it was shared in scandal by the Canadian clinical psychologist Jonathan N. Stea.

What you see on the video is an outrage. Not only because chiropractic or chiropractic is a pseudo-therapy. Also because performing it on a child, especially a newborn baby, can cause lifetime damage. Or even kill him.

This is the work of a chiropractor

The chiropractic is a discipline that is based on manipulation of the vertebrae to cure all kinds of ailments.

Although in some countries osteopathy and chiropractic are considered health specialties, in Spain this is not the case. In fact, here it is part of the list of techniques analyzed by the Science and Health Ministries in the ConPrueba plan. For now, it is not among those that are clearly classified as pseudosciences, but it is among those that are under study to be classified as such.

In any case, what is more than clear is that they do not have any kind of scientific evidence for most disorders that promise to cure. For some, like back pain, there are certain signs, but they are not strong enough. In addition, if we have problems of this type, the logical thing is that we go to a physiotherapist, not a chiropractor. And, of course, what a physical therapist would never do is manipulate the vertebrae of a six-day-old baby.

The dangers of technique

Chiropractic and osteopathy are two of the pseudosciences that children and babies are most commonly exposed to. And this is something really dangerous.

Chiropractors advocate the use of the technique to treat many childhood illnesses

Chiropractors themselves maintain that the techniques they employ are helpful in treating common childhood illnesses, such as infant colic, otitis or asthma. In addition, they defend that it is useful to adjust the spine of newborns like the one in the Tik Tok video to correct possible subluxations. This term refers to displacement of a joint by the stretching of the soft tissues. In chiropractic, many diseases are thought to be related to vertebral subluxations, normally non-existent. For this reason, they base all their treatments on the manipulation of the vertebrae.

These bones are very sensitive, so any rough treatment on them can be very serious. Let’s not forget that they are strongly linked to nervous system.

This video shows chiropractic adjustment on a 6 day-old baby. It has over 45k ‘likes’ on TikTok. It’s scientifically indefensible and potentially harmful: https://t.co/jsWpYfyViv Let’s normalize not normalizing pseudoscience. pic.twitter.com/QkwEbUOXMc – Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) May 11, 2021

But if they are already sensitive in adults, in children the situation is critical. In fact, according to a study published in 2003 by Michael O’Neal, from the University of South Florida, in a child under the age of 8 to 10 years cartilaginous growth centers they are too much immature and vulnerable to injury. Injuries that, in addition, in the case of spinal manipulation can generate problems for children during their growth such as scoliosis.

On the other hand, in Science Based Medicine, they cite an investigation in which 13 studies on child spinal manipulation by a chiropractor were reviewed. In them, up to 14 injuries were counted, some especially serious, because they were accompanied by bleeding. In fact, two of them ended with the death of the little one, by a cerebral hemorrhage and by the dislocation of the atlas.

There have also been very media cases, such as the one that occurred in 2013 in Australia, when a four month old baby had to be treated urgently, after a chiropractor broke his neck trying to treat a torticollis. This is not a serious condition and, although it can be treated in adults, it is strongly discouraged in such a young child.

Finally, it should be noted that chiropractic applied to children carries another risk, beyond possible bleeding or dislocation of the vertebrae. It’s about the excessive x-ray performance. Both chiropractors and osteopaths resort to this imaging technique frequently, in search of the aforementioned subluxations.

Obviously, radiography is very useful in cases of fractures or certain bone deviations or injuries. However, you should never do more than is strictly necessary, due to the radiation exposure that they entail. Especially if the patients are children.

Also in adults

The case of Tik Tok’s chiropractor is especially troubling because he is treating a newborn.

Many people have died from poor manipulation of their vertebrae

However, adults must also be careful with these techniques. In fact, there have been numerous cases of serious injuries due to spinal manipulation. Some of them deadly.

This would, for example, be the case of a 80 year old UK man who passed away in 2019 while a chiropractor performed a neck twist to treat back pain.

It is also curious the case of a 59-year-old American woman, which started see spots after a visit to the chiropractor. The reason turned out to be several small hemorrhages that were generated in his eyes. The manipulation of the pseudo-therapist could not be shown to be the direct cause. However, with no other illnesses that could cause the injuries, the doctors who treated her concluded that it was the most likely. Fortunately, the problem was solved after a while and the patient did not have any sequelae.

However, it is most likely that he did not want to continue exploring in the world of alternative therapies.

In any case, both she and the sadly deceased man in the UK were adults, who freely chose to seek other options beyond conventional medicine. A baby cannot decide. Therefore, we must think very well in the hands of who we put them. Situations like the one in the Tik Tok video should never happen.

