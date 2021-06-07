the dangerous pseudo-therapy advocated by Paz Padilla

Last April, the comedian, presenter and actress Paz Padilla published his book The humor of my life. In it, she tells how she overcame the death of her husband. It was certainly a blow and recounting how she dealt with the duel may even be liberating for her. And perhaps for other people who read it and come across a similar situation. The problem is that among its pages it mentions certain pseudotherapies, as the biodecoding and the reiki. He doesn’t just mention them. Defend its usefulness.

It is quite dangerous for someone with your influence to validate any therapy no scientific evidence. But it is much more so that it is given a speaker as large as television. And unfortunately, he has not only talked about these therapies in his book. Also in shows like Sálvame, where she works, or in the latest broadcast of Fourth millenium.

In this program, presented by Iker Jimenez, He did not just talk about his book without more. He gave value to biodecoding and incidentally discredited true medicine, with phrases such as “doctors do not know anything.” This is not illegal, but it should be the responsibility of those who run these speakers that they are not used to broadcast messages that can confuse viewers and become very harmful. It may seem that this is not the case biodecoding, since even its defenders on certain occasions point it out as a complement of conventional medicine. However, by definition it carries messages that can do a lot of harm to the sick. Even their families.

What is biodecoding?

To begin with, it is important to be clear about what biodecoding is. During the intervention of Paz Padilla in the Fourth Millennium they defined it as “a branch of traditional medicine that tries to find the origin or emotional meaning of diseases.”

They failed to finalize the definition by saying that he tries, but he can’t. Because there is no emotional origin of diseases. At least not as this indicates pseudo therapy.

Biodecoding looks for an emotional origin for each disease, practically without distinctions between patients

And it is basically looking for a general origin for each pathology, without distinctions between patients. There is everything. In the case of CancerFor example, they link it to some old resentment or other deep-seated emotional problems in the past. The kidney failure they associate them with problems of coexistence. And the AIDS with “a dissociation between love and sexuality that destroys defenses.”

These are just a few examples, but there are for almost any disease that comes to mind.

It should be noted that emotional problems can sometimes be physically externalized. The anxiety It doesn’t just consist of palpitations and shortness of breath. May cause severe headaches, tingling in the limbs, or digestive disorders, among other symptoms. Stress can also take its toll on us in the long run. All of these could be considered emotional origins of the disease, but they do have a scientific explanation and have nothing to do with what biodecoding advocates. In this pseudo-therapy they try to give rather a metaphysical explanation to all those questions. And that is dangerous.

Why isn’t it as innocuous as it sounds?

Initially it may seem to us that biodecoding is not dangerous. If it is simply used to find the origin of a disease, but without stopping receiving treatment by a specialist, what harm can it do?

Its biggest problem is that it generates guilt in patients and their families

Well, really, really bad. Psychologists have long warned of the greatest of its dangers: blaming the patient.

A terminally ill person has a lot to bear. If we also add to that the mental weight If you believe that it was an old grudge or some other emotional problem that caused it, the transit can be much more unbearable.

It is something similar to what happens with the custom of portraying cancer patients as fighters. The burden of their illness cannot be left to them. There is nothing to fight against. Nor is it a war. It is a very serious disease and, sometimes, no matter how much the person wants to be cured, it is not possible. And other times there is no desire, because they have no strength left, but that is not why they deserve to die.

However, all of this applies to diseases that are not fatal as well. The passage through any disease, even if it is curable, can be made more arduous if it is accompanied by the weight of guilt.

Furthermore, the situation becomes even more dramatic if the sick are kids, because many times it is the parents who feel guilty. In fact, one of the most damaging messages of biodecoding is that children under 14 years old do not get sick, “but reflect the poorly managed emotions of adults with those who coexist ”.

Let’s stop and think for a moment. Imagine some parents who saw the Fourth Millennium program in which Paz Padilla spoke wonders of biodecoding. Suppose you are attracted to this pseudo therapy and decide to start reading about it now. apply it in their lives. Now imagine that your five-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after. How will those parents feel? For all this, hebiodecoding is not safe. And it’s something we should think about before giving it such large speakers.

