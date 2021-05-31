the dangerous new fashion of Tik Tok

Summer is here and with it the tanning obsession. It is thus, we have touched the century of brown skin. If we had maintained the trends of the 18th century we would possibly flee from the Sun and record Tik Tok videos explaining the best way to put powder on your face to achieve a paler appearance. As it is not like that, what is carried on the social network are the publications about going to the beach without sunscreen or use it strategically to achieve a contouring that it lasts the same as the summer.

Well, fortunately not all posts are like this. But there are already some influencers who promote these habits. And with just one that does it, if she has a lot of followers who admire her and take her as an example, it can already turn into something very dangerous.

Therefore, the dermatologists have launched into reminding themselves how harmful the effects of solar radiation if we don’t take steps to avoid it. You may like contouring more or less; but luckily it is makeup and is easily removed. The damage our DNA suffers when we burn is not reversible. The burn visible goes away but the injury They may come back many years later to remind us of our mistake in the most unpleasant of ways.

Sun cream for a very dangerous ‘contouring’

TikTok / @ stopiteli

Contouring is a makeup technique With which it is intended to modify the features of the face, illuminating those that we want to predominate and darkening the rest. So, for example, you can mark chin and get a more stylized face.

Some people love this technique, others consider it too artificial. And the truth is that, if you do not have a good command of makeup, it can be unnatural. But the problem is eliminated with a good make-up remover. The face becomes a blank canvas again and we can start over, without risk to anyone.

The goal of this trend is to apply sun cream only to the areas of the face that you want to lighten.

What is a danger is the proposal to use sunscreen for permanent contouring. What they want is to protect from the sun only the areas to be illuminated and let the rest burn for the tan to darken them.

The result is that these unprotected areas are exposed to harmful UVA and UVB radiation, which would normally be absorbed by sunscreen. And that is a danger. Several dermatologists have warned in statements to Cuidate Plus, while others have done so through social networks. It is dangerous on several levels. The worst, of course, is that cancer can develop over time. Solar radiation damages the DNA of skin cells. The immediate effect is the burn, but melanomas can develop over the years. And this is something that can even happen several decades later. In addition, although people who defend this dangerous technique do it to feel more beautiful, they would achieve the opposite effect, since if sunscreen is not used, wrinkles appear much earlier.

It’s not the first time

The Sun-related fashions They are not something new this summer. Not even something new from Tik Tok. Already in 2015, publications about sun tattoos began to appear on other social networks. It was an incipient fashion, consisting of exposing oneself to the sun with a template with drawings placed on the skin. Thus, all the skin was burned and the ornament in question was clearer. Like when we have the brand of the swimsuit.

Of course, to enhance this effect, it is sought to lie down at hours of more sun Y do not use any type of sun cream. The first is a serious mistake; since, even if we use protection, we must avoid these hours or, at least, protect us without exposing ourselves directly.

Sun tattoos are a similar fad

The second is a mistake, since there is a belief that to have a good tan we should not use protection. But it is not like that. Sunscreen absorbs UVA and UVB radiation to avoid causing DNA damage, but they do not prevent us from getting brown.

Therefore, this summer let’s look for a healthy tan with the help of sun cream. Of course, not everything goes with her. We must remember tips how to use it all over the body, without neglecting the ears or the tops of the feet, reapply every 2 hours and use at least one SPF 30, or 50 if it is in the face. Finally, if you haven’t been to the beach yet, throw the last year’s pot. Sunscreen is useless from one year to the next. And if you sunbathed a lot and you still have the boat you bought in early summer 2020, ask yourself what you’ve been doing wrong. Don’t show the cream to your skin. Cover it with it thoroughly.

