History repeats itself: Again, a message with a few characters sent through a messaging application is capable of causing an Apple device to crash completely. In 2018 an error caused by a single character, a Hindu symbol belonging to the Telugu language, caused that if we put it in a message and sent it, it was able to block the recipient’s device as soon as it tried to read the message.

The most serious problem is that the Hindu symbol could be sent through different apps, and it was not something reduced to iMessage, but it also worked through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Outlook or Gmail. Once the message with the character was received, when trying to open it, the device remained ‘frozen’, blocked and restarted because the app tries to access the message and load the symbol, without success. In that same year, history repeated itself with the word ‘Taiwan’, because of the feud between China and Taiwan for the independence of the latter.

Italy and the Shindi language

And we say that history repeats itself because again some characters from India are causing the problem. According to the MacRumors website, if you send a message to an Apple device containing the flag of Italy and some characters in Shindi language (one of the many languages ​​in India), you will cause iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even a Mac crash, crash and they must be restarted.

The message causing the crash

And you do not have to choose a particular delivery app, but apparently the message works already sent by native iOS apps like Messages and Mail, or by others. In fact on Reddit the message has been seen circulating on Telegram and even Twitter. In itself it is a bug, an inconvenience at the level of the iOS operating system that seems to have problems processing that sum of characters within a message. And by not being able to, it causes the terminal to crash.

A bug already fixed by Apple

At the moment Apple has not spoken, but a user has told MacRumors that the bug no longer works in the recent second beta of iOS version 13.4.5, so it seems that Apple has already found the solution and has repaired it. Will the next blocking message also be with characters from a language spoken in India?