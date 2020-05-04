© Provided by Ten Minutes

This Monday, May 4, at 10:45 p.m., Telecinco broadcasts in its ‘5-Star Cinema’ the movie ‘Unknown Perfects’, directed by the Italian Paolo Genovese.

Seven friends who have been friends for years (three couples and a bachelor) meet again at a dinner where they decide to play a strange and risky game: they put their mobile phones on the table and shout “we have nothing to hide”, They decide to share the messages and calls that each of them receives during the night, in a kind of Russian roulette hit by SMS and ringtones.

From Italy to the whole world, including Spain

Perfect strangers is the most notable work that Paolo Genovese has led to the big screen. In addition to directing, the Italian director participated in the development of a script that he wrote together with Filippo Bologna, Paolo Costella, Paola Mammini and Rolando Ravello. At the national level, it was successful at the box office and the David di Donatello, winning the awards of Best Film & Screenplay. But the great triumph of this comedy was the worldwide repercussion, which made this feature film have its replica in different countries.

Greece, Turkey, South Korea, Mexico, France, China, India, Hungary and Germany were the countries that had their own remakes of Perfect Unknown. He joined all of them Spain, with Álex de la Iglesa at the helm of a production that also worked in our movie theaters, with a cast that featured faces as well known on the national scene as those of Belén Rueda, Eduard Fernández or Eduardo Noriega.

Perfetti sconosciuti. Ita., 2016. Comedy. 97 min. Dir .: Paolo Genovese. Int .: Giuseppe Battiston, Anna Foglietta, Marco Giallini, Edoardo Leo, Valerio Mastandrea, Alba Rohrwacher, Kasia Smutniak.

