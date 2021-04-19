The dangerous brain disease transmitted by ticks could have a cure

Current TBE vaccines require three doses spaced two years apart and only provide about five years of protection before a booster shot is required. Furthermore, there is currently no specific treatment for the disease.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine reveals a discovery that opens the way to new, more effective vaccines, as well as a possible treatment for viral encephalitis. The work describes a type of antibody capable of neutralizing the virus and that has shown promise in preventing the disease in mice.

Looking for antibodies

The Rockefeller University scientists examined nearly 800 antibodies obtained from people who had recovered from TBE or had been vaccinated to prevent infection, and selected the most potent, called HV3-48. This type of antibody is capable of neutralizing laboratory-grown TBE virus varieties, as well as other tick-borne diseases., such as Langat, Louping, Omsk hemorrhagic fever, Kyasanur and Powassan forest disease.

The researchers also showed that these powerful antibodies are not common; in fact, most of the antibodies produced by humans exposed to the TBE virus are of inferior quality, and VH3-48 only appear occasionally. Furthermore, none of the vaccinated patients who participated in the study managed to develop HV3-48. “You would expect the most prevalent antibodies to be the best, but that’s not the case,” explains Marianna Agudelo, lead author. “This could explain how the virus tricks the immune system, misdirecting it to produce inferior antibodies.”

The discovery of VH3-48 offers hope for a more effective TBE vaccine. “Now that we have the structures of these antibodies, we know what to aim for to design more effective vaccines,” explains Michel C. Nussenzweig, director of the Rockefeller Molecular Immunology Laboratory.

Broadly neutralizing antibodies could also provide the first TBE-specific treatment. The test results reveal that TBE-infected mice recover after receiving antibody therapy, although it remains to be seen whether this effect occurs in humans as well. “The next step is a clinical trial with the antibodies,” explains Nussenzweig, “perhaps in Europe, where there are many cases, to see if we can improve the symptoms of those with encephalitis.”