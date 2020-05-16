The mafia has been distributing free food to families during the quarantine in Italy

* Some names have been modified to protect the identity of the interviewees.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads killing thousands of people, the Italian mafia is looking for ways to earn millions.

Authorities warn that many needy Italians feel they have no choice but to accept the help the mob offers.

The brother of a head of the organized crime group Cosa Nostra has been distributing food to the poorest in a neighborhood of Palermo, on the island of Sicily.

“I did it because people call me and cry on the phone. They say that their children cannot eat, ”he said after contacting him through social media.

“There is a young woman who has been calling me every day. He has five children and does not know how to feed them“

He said that if you are a gangster [un miembro de la mafia] it means helping people, so you are “proud to be a gangster”.

A ‘charming’ savior

“This is exactly how it used to operate,” says Gaspare Mutolo, a Sicilian gangster who became a key witness in dozens of cases against the mob.

“I was always charming,” he revealed.

Gaspare Mutolo painting about the mafia: ‘An octopus in the neighborhoods of Palermo. (Photo Gaspare Mutolo)

“He seemed generous. The mafia wants to get to the heart from people, so I never showed my true intentions. “

“But keep in mind that I was a criminal who killed more than twenty people,” he recalls.

Mutolo spoke to the BBC from a secret location where he is under police protection and now spends his days painting.

His works often represent mafia tentacles reaching the neighborhoods.

He insists that every time he “helped” a family in need, it didn’t matter who he was.

“When your children cry because there is no food on the table or if your business is about to go bankrupt, He does not thinkn in the consequences of getting help from the wrong people. ”

“They just think about surviving,” says the former gangster.

Ancient tricks

The distribution of food packages is a tactic as old as the mafia itself.

“The goal is to gain credibility and present yourself as an alternative to the state,” said Nicola Gratteri, anti-mafia investigator and head of the prosecutor’s office in the town of Catanzaro.

In this coronavirus crisis, the mafia seeks to gain credibility. Jilla Dastmalchi

The mafia’s greatest strength comes from having a local base from which to operate.

“In this coronavirus crisis, this is going to happen more and more,” said Gratteri.

But accepting even the smallest help from a gangster it is extremely dangerous.

That is the key message from Enza Rando, who works for an anti-mafia organization.

“Mafia has never done anything out of generosity. That concept does not exist for them, “he said.

“All they know is according to the saying” I will scratch your back if you scratch mine. “

To the limit

Marcello * owns a restaurant in the city center of Palermo that has been closed since March.

“I’m just hoping that a gangster appears and buys it for me ”, He says.

“I am sure I will never be able to reopen.”

‘I’m just waiting for a gangster to appear and buy me my restaurant. Jilla Dastmalchi

According to Marcello, the process is very simple.

Occasionally, someone knocks on your door and makes you an offer.

That’s when you can negotiate the price.

Then someone transfers some of the money to your account and you get the rest in cash.

The latter is the most attractive aspect of the transaction.

Irresistible

“It would be very difficult for me to reject an offer like that,” admitted Marcello.

“At this time, my business is sinking. And when someone throws you a life jacket, you can choose to choke on your ideals or swim. ”

Initially, the mob does not ask for anything in return.

But these are favors that everyone will have to return somehow.

And the mafia always comes back to collect their favors, said ex-gangster Mutolo.

“The mafia is much more efficient than the state when it comes to helping those in need.” .

When the local elections approached, Mutolo approached the people he had helped and said: “Ciao bella, do you remember me? I helped you when you needed me. “

“Now, I need you. And all I ask is that vote for this candidate“

This practice is known as the “vote of scambio”, the vote buying.

The mafia always expects a global crisis, and this global pandemic is almost too good to be true.

Usurers

“They have a lot of money availableMutolo said.

“They are much more efficient than the state when it comes to helping those in need.”

And that is exactly what happened to Antonio and his wife Francesca *.

They own a butcher shop in a small whitewashed town in Apulia, southern Italy.

Several days ago, one of his regulars entered his store and offered them cash to help them.

A lender has offered to help Antonio * and Francesca *, as their business is experiencing difficulties due to quarantine. Jilla Dastmalchi

Somehow, he knew that his business was going through extreme difficulties due to quarantine.

“We looked into each other’s eyes, our hearts sank and we immediately realized what was happening. Accepting would have been dangerous“Antonio said.

He and his wife rejected the offer.

Usury is the main business of the mafia.

Dan very low interest rate loans.

But the “benefactor” will inevitably start showing its “ugly face,” according to anti-mafia researcher Gratteri.

And then a slow agony begins. The ultimate goal of the gangster is never to earn money, but take over the business and use it to launder money. “

Nowhere to turn

Since the quarantine began in Italy, the victim helpline of loan sharks has reportedly received a 100% increase in calls, especially from small businesses.

Bars, restaurants and shops in Italy are closed from March 11. .

“If the Italian government is unable to help these people, they will be forced to throw themselves into the arms of the mafia,” says Attilio Simeone, who works for that aid service.

As the world faces its worst recession since the Great Depression, and Italy’s GDP is expected to drop 9.1%, many Italians will be in an extreme position.

“This is the most favorable time for the mafia,” said Enza Rando. “Right now, timing is key.”

She, like many anti-mafia experts, urges the Italian government to make money available to individuals and businesses before the mafia steps in to offer easy cash money.

Too little and too late

The Italian government has said it will lend up to 25,000 euros to companies that need it.

But Marcello has no intention of taking out a government loan.

“It would be impossible to return it. All stores that will reopen will have to follow the rules of social distancing. This means fewer customers and much less money. ”

“All the restaurant owners I know feel that selling their businesses to the mafia is their only option.” .

He says that every restaurant owner he knows feels the same.

They think that sell your business to the mafia quickly and without questions is your only option.

“I feel like a complete failure,” says Marcello.

“I’ve always condemned the mob, and I’m about to betray everything he believed in“

Illustrations by Jilla Dastmalchi

BBC

Visit our special coverage