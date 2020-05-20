Trump says he decides which days to take hydroxychloroquine 1:51

. – The fragile foundation of evidence-based reality that underpins Donald Trump’s life and presidency became even more tenuous.

Trump’s admission that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven and possibly harmful therapy to avoid the coronavirus, appears to be in conflict with the codes of medical science and is a surprising development given his position.

“Here is my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it,” Trump told surprised journalists when he made the revelation about an antimalarial drug he has practically dispensed from the stalker’s pulpit.

Trump’s medical decisions and the risks he chooses to take are personal matters. But he is not an ordinary citizen, and his use of therapy sends a mixed message to Americans after he was told by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has not been shown that hydroxychloroquine works against covid-19 and it could backfire.

The president’s preemptive speech even caused the presenter on duty in the friendly confines of Fox News to warn that some viewers could die if they followed his lead.

It was not the only time this Monday when Trump’s personal and political priorities brought him into shock with the evidence. He grumbled from Attorney General William Barr, saying he is unwilling to press criminal charges on a false conspiracy theory against former President Barack Obama and Trump 2020 enemy Joe Biden.

“I think if it were me they would,” Trump said.

Earlier, the president responded with an optimism that strained credibility when a desperate restaurant CEO called for an extension of loans designed to keep his industry afloat.

“Well, my news denies what you just said, because you would be back in business as you were,” said Trump, who appears to base his lighthearted speech on a hopeful, but rudimentary early test for a vaccine that may still take many months. and it may be too late to save the restaurant sector.

Each of these events could have been classified as the strangest moment in a conventional presidency. The fact that they unfolded a few minutes after the other underscored the surreal nature of these times, but more than anything it underlined how traditional standards of truth and scientific proof mean less to Trump than to any of his immediate predecessors.

His new clash with events was more incongruous, as it unfolded in the context of another tragic day in the worst health crisis in a century. The United States surpassed, on Monday, the 90,000 deaths from covid-19 and passed the 1.5 million cases in a pandemic that the president predicted a few months ago, again without any evidence, that it would be swept away by a “miracle”.

Trump’s treatment goes against FDA advice

After Trump repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine as a “game-changing” cure for the virus, the FDA issued a warning that the drug has not been “proven safe” to treat or prevent covid-19. “

The agency also warned that covid-19 patients with heart disease may be at risk of having abnormal heart rhythms and dangerously fast heartbeats if they take it. Trump, 73, has a common form of heart disease, based on the results of his physical exam, and appears to be overweight, all risk factors for complications, and a higher morbidity rate.

Given their influence on the GOP base, it would not be surprising if some of Trump’s most devoted supporters rejected the scientists’ recommendations and began using hydroxychloroquine themselves, with uncertain health consequences and implications for lupus patients. , who face shortages of the drug.

Similarly, when Trump asked an adviser, at a press conference last month, whether the disinfectant could be a treatment for covid-19, the makers of cleaning products felt compelled to warn against its intake.

This time, the public service announcement fell on Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto, who had a warning to viewers after playing the video of Trump’s remarks on Monday.

“If you are in a population at risk here, and you are taking this as a preventive treatment to avoid the virus or in the worst case, you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you,” Cavuto said. . “I must emphasize that enough. This will kill you. “

Former Chief Health Officer Vivek Murthy told CNN that Trump had a responsibility, given his visibility, to send clear messages to the public.

“As leaders, it is essential that we lead by example. It is true for public officials, particularly when it comes to them, “Murthy said. “This runs the risk of sending the wrong message to people, and that could have a serious cost to their health.”

National security implications

The commander-in-chief’s health is not simply a personal problem. It’s a matter of national security, and Trump’s revelation will spark intense debate over the White House’s medical organization, generally among the best in the world.

The president did not help with his unanticipated comments about his conversation with his doctor about taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings.

“I asked him, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Well, if you wish,'” the president told reporters, adding that front-line health workers exposed to a large virus load had also done so. taken.

After several hours of speculation that again underscored the irregular way in which this White House makes disclosures about the President’s health, White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement.

“After numerous discussions [Trump] and I regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded that the potential benefit of the treatment outweighs the relative risk, “said Conley, adding that the President showed no signs of symptoms and that all of his tests for the covid-19 had been negative.

The timing of Trump’s announcement and treatment is also intriguing.

The president said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half, roughly from the time it became known that the virus had penetrated the west wing and infected a presidential adviser and an adviser to vice president Mike Pence.

This increases the likelihood that the drug has been prescribed to the President in case clinical trials eventually show that its use has any prophylactic benefit.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney for his heart disease, spoke bluntly about the cost and benefits of the drug. He said Trump had a significant risk of dying from the virus if he was infected and that the comprehensive care that was available to him meant that he could be constantly monitored for any side effects of the dose.

“Is the risk of dying from this drug greater than the risk of dying from the virus?” Reiner told CNN’s Erin Burnett in what was an extraordinary conversation given that it was about health and mortality of the president of the United States.

“It is a very complicated question, and I am sorry for Dr. Conley. I don’t know how it could get to a point, “Reiner said, although he reiterated that other Americans should not take the drug.

Still, the fact that the president is prescribed an unproven drug is a comment on the precarious nature of his exposure, and contrasts sharply with the bravado he shows in refusing to be seen in public with a face mask and reflects his casual compliance of scientific standards.

Trump’s medical mystery

The reality of a self-medicating president raises even more concerns because Trump has barely been forthcoming about his medical history since taking office. Mystery still surrounds an unannounced trip to a hospital last year, which his advisers attributed to a desire for Trump to have his annual physical.

Now Trump appears to be basing his medical choices on a drug incessantly promoted by conservative media, but that has not proven effective in peer-reviewed clinical trials. You are assuming that since it is prescribed for malaria and lupus it cannot cause any harm.

“I’m not going to get hurt by that. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, ”the president said Monday.

His decision put Republican senators in a difficult situation.

“Obviously, he believes in it. And there have been some previous indications that it might be helpful, but I would expect clinical trials, “said Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

There is nothing new in Trump choosing to inhabit a world made up of his alternate events and invite his followers to share it. From the moment he sent his first press secretary, Sean Spicer, to make inflationary claims about his crowds at the inauguration, it has been one of the few constants of his tenure.

Trump has created alternative propaganda worlds to outdo Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, Democratic impeachment managers, and the media as he struggles to catalog all of his lies. He rejected the analysis by the US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, and got half the country to believe it. He claims, without proof, that millions of stolen votes cost him a popular victory in 2016.

And Trump insists that the United States has already “prevailed” over the virus, despite the fact that the real situation combines signs of hope with alarming increases in infections in some states. But his faith in hydroxychloroquine certainly marks his most personal departure from evidence-based decision making so far.

