We are eager to recover, as soon as possible, our social life. We want the economy to rebound and return to normal. Above all, we want to meet again and talk to our family and friends.

But the COVID-19 crisis is very serious: the total number of deaths that occurred between weeks 12 and 16 of this year far exceeds those of any other record in this century. Many experts express their concern. They assume that SARS-CoV-2 can stay with us for quite a long time and cause flare-ups.

As with other pandemics, the second wave of COVID-19 could be worse than the first.

And the dreaded fall outbreak of the coronavirus is of great concern because if it comes accompanied by seasonal flu it could skyrocket the number of deaths.

Almost every year we read in the newspapers, from one place and another in our country, how the flu spikes saturate the emergencies and fill the hospitals. People in the hall sitting in a chair with the dropper on become the recurring image of a situation that repeats itself without anyone remedying it.

And there is no need to go back in time. Only this year, en January 2020, the Nursing Union denounced saturation and collapse problems in the emergency services of hospital centers in eleven autonomous communities! Due to the lack of sufficient human and material resources to meet the growing demand for care caused by the flu.

It is not a hospital problem. Not from a region. It is a generalized reality that comes from the cuts that started one day, multiplied another and remain one after another. As if nobody cared.

Well now Imagine if we add to this recurring panorama of almost every year what we have seen in Spain and in the world in March and April, and that at the moment it is reduced, but it does not stop.

Because until those dreaded days arrive we are not much better: the de-escalation does not stop showing its risks:

• After the reopening of schools, France has had to urgently close 70 schools due to COVID-19 infections.

• In South Korea, many people have become infected when they return to the office.

• In the US state of Georgia, the removal of the quarantine increased the number of infected.

• France and Italy appear to be experiencing a rebound in cases.

• China has imposed severe confinement in the city of Shulan in the face of a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

• In our country, Health admits that the contagion of children has increased by 30% after allowing their lack of confinement.

• Murcia has just registered the biggest rise in COVID-19 …

Hopefully these data are due to simple statistical fluctuations and are not anticipating a rebound.

The need to use masks has plenty of arguments

Simply speaking could be dangerous:

To realize this we must meet Osborne Reynolds, a British gentleman who died on February 21, 1912, at the age of 70, in the small town of Watchet, in the county of Somerset, in southern England.

Reynolds was a brilliant scientist, who held one of the first two professorships of engineering that were created in England (at the time the greatest power in the world). He made essential contributions in numerous fields of science.

Interested in the displacement of ships, he studied the relationship between inertial forces and viscosity forces in the movement within a fluid – what is known as the Reynolds number (Re) -.

Reynolds went to the grave aware of his many successes, but not knowing that his studies had found the key to understanding how we became infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Paradoxically, in February 1912 Osborne Reynolds caught the flu virus that killed him (and has a similar mode of infection).

To understand it easily we can do a simple experiment: drop a steel ball into a container of water. It will sink very fast. Now let’s take a metal file and get little filings from that ball. Let’s put the filings in the water and we will see that they will sink much more slowly than the original ball.

If we do the experiment in the air, the smaller steel filings will also fall much more slowly than the ball. And it is that the ball has a high Reynolds number while the filings have it very low, because the ball has much more inertia as it has a greater mass.

Spring brings us a beautiful example of the low Reynolds numbers move:

Asteráceas plants like the dandelion or the salsifín, scatter their light seeds by means of feathery vilanos that manage to stay in the air and be dragged by the slightest wind.

Poplar fluff that carries its seeds through the air is another good example.

When you cough or sneeze you produce numerous droplets of fluid of different sizes. The larger droplets stay in the air for a short time, but since they have more inertia they can be propelled quite far.

Smaller droplets can stay in the air much longer. And in closed environments where the air is not turbulent, they can accumulate in greater quantity.

They insist that we cover our nose and mouth with a disposable tissue (or arm) when coughing and sneezing. It is certainly an excellent measure. But it might not be enough.

A study by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, using laser image capture, found that when we speak, depending on the person and the energy with which we speak, we release into the air between 1,000 and 10,000 droplets of fluid in one minute.

The smallest are around 2.5 nanoliters in volume (100 million nanoliters equals one liter). A 2.5 nanoliter droplet has a very small Reynolds number. So much so that it could remain suspended in the air for about 15 minutes in a space where the air flow is not turbulent.

It has been estimated that a person infected with COVID-19 has about seven million SARS-CoV-2 viruses per milliliter of oral fluids. If by talking for a minute it is estimated that we are releasing about 2,500 small droplets (equivalent to about 10,000 nanoliters), we can be releasing about 700 viruses per minute, which in a closed space can be kept for almost a quarter of an hour in the air.

The first infections with COVID-19 are being studied in detail: part of them occurred among people who simply spoke.

In these times, it may be appropriate to add an old Spanish saying: “Flies don’t come into a closed mouth.” Coronavirus does not appear either.

Let’s talk, but if we do it at a short distance, let’s use masks.