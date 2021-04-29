The danger of ‘normalizing’ threats to politicians

Threat received by Pablo Iglesias (left) and by Minister Reyes Maroto (right). (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

If a year ago someone told us that hundreds of conspiracy Republicans were going to storm the United States Capitol at the encouragement of its president, we would have laughed. And yet there are the images to remember what happened on January 6.

Nor would British Labor Jo Cox have imagined that her campaign in the Brexit referendum in favor of remaining in the EU was going to cost her her life that June 16, 2016, just a week before the vote, when a citizen linked to groups The neo-Nazis decided that he could no longer bear his existence, stabbing and shooting him repeatedly, shouting “Britain First.”

Nobody wants to verbalize the possible parallels with Spanish politics, but at the same time it is inevitable to think about them, and fear them. Especially when, in the middle of the electoral campaign, that of Madrid, the climate has tightened to such an extent that half a dozen politicians have received explicit death threats.

Hate speech “is among us”

“Hate speech is extremely dangerous, and right now it is among us,” says Guillermo Fouce, professor of Political Psychology at the Complutense University. This doctor in Psychology admits feeling “seriously concerned” at the escalation of tension seen in this campaign and at the fact that certain political actors fan hatred. “Fostering hatred, fear and the most primary emotions towards the different or the ‘other’ is very dangerous, because once you have encouraged them, you do not control them, and that generates violence and a very complicated level of risk”, points out.

