Supplement brands are clear about it, as in other areas: they choose influencers with a great body and sponsor them to make their product more known. As we’ve already talked about before, the reality is that there are few supplements with scientific evidence behind it, so we should not be fooled.

Another added problem is that of the sculptural bodies that we usually see on Instagram accounts, and that are usually from these influencers: in the vast majority of cases, the sacrifice and dedication they have had to put in is enormous, but the big problem is that many young people think that they will become like them following their instructions regarding diet and training, when many are not really qualified and have simply competed.

In several articles we have discussed the problem of steroids and fitness magazines, who use clearly doped models for their pages: even we have sinned to put photos that accompany the article in which, obviously, without chemistry involved, a certain body cannot be achieved. We apologize for this. Yes, everyone is free to choose the body they want in the way they deem necessary.

We men want to achieve a wonderful physique, and we are very capable of achieving it, but the road is long and stony. Don’t let anyone fool you: no supplement will make you gain 5 kg of muscle in a month. Few influencers have enough knowledge to take you in 3 months to where you have not reached in two years. And this, above all, I say for the youngest. Those with more experience will understand what I am saying. This, however, does not mean that there are pages with an incredibly nutritious content, full of scientific evidence and really done by experts in the field of health.

By last, I wanted to leave you a reflection about what is really “fitness”. I consider the concept to be corrupting over the years. We see girls compete in Bikini with 400 or 500 calories for months, hardly being able to go to the gym because they have no strength, or with operations on the body. In my view, that is not fitness, nor is it health. I simply wanted to reflect aloud. As I said before, everyone is free to do what they want with their body, but the hyper-muscular bodies that we can see in some competitions are not indicative of health, much less, in my opinion, fitness, even if they wear their name by flag.