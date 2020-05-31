Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, director of the FIFA Ripoll y De Prado Medical Center of Excellence, a specialist in traumatology and orthopedic surgery, warns that on the return from LaLiga Santander “injuries can increase by 50 percent & rdquor ;.

05/24/2020

Act at 12:49

CEST

.

Doctor Ripoll also assures that the break of more than two months due to the quarantine can cause more serious injuries, since “the joints can be left unprotected & rdquor; due to loss of fitness and loss of automation on falls.

Question: What are the risks in this return to activity?

Answer: We have done in Doctor Ripoll and Prado Sport Clinic a mathematical predictive analysis, very conscientious, with more than 100 bibliographic references from all over the world of the latest studies that have been published on this question, of which almost 100,000 scientific articles.

This analysis on the number of injuries uses an algorithm, where a base rate is drawn from the risk of injury that can be deduced from the files of the last 20 years of UEFA, FIFA, and Marca newspaper. According to this study, in a five-week, 11-game competition, injuries can be increased by 50 percent. And the vast majority of them would be muscle.

Q: What is your position after this predictive study?

A: We are in favor of the start of training; there are no exorbitant risks. There are no major risks, there are those common to the entire population. We are clear about the factors that affect it, and it is about acting on them to lower the rate. Our report is intended to help protect the player, but from the point of view that if all goes well, the competition will resume.

It is not a report against training starts. Then we will see about the competition. There is still a long time. If we look back a month we have seen what can happen & mldr; We have almost a month ahead and it would be illusory for us to think that this is going to be a military outing. A month is an eternity in the context of a pandemic and our goal is to prevent; better prevention than cure, and more in a pandemic.

Q: This Friday was the first serious injury of the two weeks that the training teams have been wearing. Sergio Álvarez, goalkeeper of Celta de Vigo, suffered a rupture in the two menisci of his right knee as well as a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the same joint. Could it have affected the stoppage due to the coronavirus or can this type of injury also increase?

A: Yes. Without going into this specific situation, generally speaking, there are two things that the footballer has lost due to the long number of days without exercising; even for some the longest of their career. One is physical strength, endurance & mldr; all that is the physical condition; And then there is the other one that is proprioception, that is, the automatic control of muscle contraction as it should occur so that the joints are not at risk in the jump, fall and twist.

This last factor is more important than the other and when it is abolished the joints can be left unprotected and serious injuries can occur. To see this, you have to do some biomechanical tests called ‘5D’; They are made in a biomechanical laboratory where the brain’s automatic control of the musculature is trained. That is, when a goalkeeper jumps, he does not think about the muscles that he will contract when he falls, as a result of training, he automatically contracts them so that the joints are protected. This is a fundamental aspect in the return to competition and must be monitored.

Q: Is one month of training enough time to prepare?

A: It depends on how it is administered. That is, if the security conditions of the pandemic allow us to do intense training, it may be enough. Now, what is tight is the competition, with 11 games in five weeks; especially for some teams, the majority, who are used to playing one game per week.

Q: Is the five-change measure appropriate to avoid injury on this tight schedule?

A: This is very significant. We have some experience on this new model, which is the first day of the Bundesliga, where there has been a 30% increase in the injuries that usually occur. There were 12 injuries, of which 80% are muscular; which is a very high number. And a very significant indirect fact is that 62 percent of the teams made the five changes, and 28 percent made four; that is, almost 80 percent of the coaches have been forced to scrap their equipment and put a whole new team on the field. They did it because they had no choice, because the coaches don’t like to make so many changes.

Q: Long time without competing, high temperatures & mldr; Does it also increase the risk of cardiovascular injuries?

A: Here are two aspects. The first is that from 32 degrees or from 77 percent humidity and 27 degrees there are high risks of injury; temperature is another factor considered. And the heart? This would fall within a section of the coronavirus sequences. All international organizations have to analyze cardiac recognition and recognition of blood coagulation, altered by COVID-19; They must be a priority. They are being placed on the cover of the recognitions that we are making to the players. We must analyze very well that none of them have sequelae in the heart, in the lung, in the neurological system, such as the loss of smell and taste.

Then, what is certain, is that the player, subjected to extreme risk, as he is going to be, reduces his immunity. That is, the player, during this time, will be more exposed to the immune system than a normal person is, which is why it is necessary to protect him especially.

Q: If they are going to be more exposed & mldr; Are concentrations necessary?

A: They are an instrument to protect the player and guarantee that he complies with the meals and rhythms of physical preparation that are required for an effort that we are going to do; but it depends on the agreement between clubs and players. And to avoid contagion, of course. There are Chinese teams that have been concentrated for three months.

In my opinion, it should not be seen as an element of punishment for the footballer, it is an element of prevention. Separating from the family is not pleasant, obviously, but all of Spain is going to pass Phase 0 and the families of the players are going to be in wide contact with the entire population, and then they are going to be in contact with the player. It will increase the risk. Is it human to concentrate players in this situation? That is already out of my powers, but the answer I think we all have clear what it is. Now, like doctors, professionalism sometimes forces you to do things that are difficult to do.

.