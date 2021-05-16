The danger of fasting for dolphins

If we are not careful, humans can cause a very serious problem in dolphins in a very curious way: if we disturb marine ecosystems, we make it more difficult for dolphins to hunt. This brings them into a fasting situation, and fasting is really dangerous.

How is it that fasting is dangerous? As with so many things, something that can be good for one species can be very harmful for another. And fasting is like that. For humans, and for land mammals in general, fasting is not dangerous. Even in certain circumstances it can be good, and for some time it has been promoted as a lifestyle to improve health, such as the famous intermittent fasting.

But for dolphins, things are very different. Fasting is really dangerous for these animals. And it is for a very simple reason: your metabolism does not work like ours.

When the ancestors of the dolphins returned to the oceans, these animals had to adapt to their new environment. And among all the adaptations they underwent, there are two that explain very directly why fasting is so dangerous for them.

First of all, we have the body composition factor. Dolphins, living in water, need to isolate themselves from the temperature of their environment. And for this they are covered with a layer of fat. For a dolphin, reducing body fat is not the same as for a human.

The second factor is diet. The foods that dolphins take advantage of are very rich in protein and fat, but they hardly contain carbohydrates, the so-called “carbohydrates” or sugars. But the gasoline of the body, the substance that is necessary for energy metabolism, it is a sugar, specifically glucose.

Things get complicated when we put the two factors together. And it is even more complicated because dolphins are the opposite of other mammals. When mammals enter a fasting state, glucose levels drop. But in dolphins, when they enter the fasting phase, glucose rises. And it comes at the cost of fat and muscle, through a process known as gluconeogenesis, whereby the body transforms food reserves into glucose.

The problem here is that fat is needed to protect against temperatures, and muscle to hunt.. By transforming these components into sugars, the dolphin is left unprotected, it begins to suffer more from low temperatures, it is more difficult for it to hunt, so it enters the fasting phase earlier. And this is what can be dangerous.

How common is this situation? Well, more and more frequent, because of the human being. Our activities – fishing, boats, use of sonar, and a long etcetera – make it more difficult for dolphins to hunt. Either because we scare away their prey, or because we throw them out, or because we get both dolphins and prey to leave, the result is that dolphins face fasting more frequently. And that is dangerous for them.

