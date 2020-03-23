the danger of contagion from the First ERTE to modest football

If the First division clubs are not able to maintain the payrolls of their players and their employees for the duration of the hiatus, it will be difficult for the more modest teams to do so. That is why Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, is trying not to produce Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) in both First and Second. So far, it has already managed to Las palmas, after announcing the first ERTE of Spanish football, backtrack not to leave their employees in a “critical situation“

Although there has been talk of the possibility of Barcelona applying a Temporary Employment Regulation File, Fran Canal, general director of Osasuna, has ruled out this possibility. “No LaLiga team considers making an ERTE“

For his part, the president of the Valencia, Anil Murthy, has written a letter to the 400 employees of the club: “I wanted to convey a message of encouragement and tranquility to everyone in these difficult days that we are living through. I have made the determination not to apply any of the options that are being considered at the moment from the workplace. The club will not apply any ERTE nor will it make any determination regarding the reduction of jobs.. It does not seem fair to me to take this type of measures for this large group of workers who form this 101-year-old institution. ”

It should be noted that although the LaLiga Santander or LaLiga SmartBank clubs announce a Temporary Employment Regulation File, it could be denied by the Government. “If the ERTE was thrown at Burger King, it would not be crazy that it also happens with the clubs”, Recently remembered a union captain of the Second Division.

Modest football, league and unions

The unions have also pointed out that “in professional football, a large part of the budgets depend on audiovisual income and their income will be maintained. In addition, the RFEF has already said that it guarantees all the committed payments… What is worrying are the other categories ”, and it is that, in Second B, Third Division and in women’s football, the clubs are more dependent on box office revenues.

If Temporary Employment Regulation Records are applied, up to 10,800 players could be affected. Hence LaLiga’s efforts to protect modest football by avoiding ERTEs in First and Second Division.