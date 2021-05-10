The danger for Road Safety of toll collection on motorways

Toll between three and nine cents per kilometer

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – 11:26

The Race warns that the project that the Government wants to carry out may cause many drivers to switch to using dangerous secondary roads. 78% of fatal accidents occur in them.

Autova A8 as it passes through Vizcaya Report Roads need 7,500 million to fix potholes and EuroRAP signs Almost 2,200 km of the State’s road network have a high or very high risk of accidents

The proposal of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to establish the payment for the use of motorways to finance their maintenance, may go against Road Safety. This is what the RACE motorist club believes, which recalls that this measure may involve the transfer of many vehicles to secondary roads, which will continue to be free, but which account for nearly three out of every four deaths in traffic accidents.

In fact, the initiative that is now being proposed to Brussels in order for the 140,000 million euros promised by the EU to reach Spain is not new. For this reason, at the end of, RACE already carried out a survey with strong results: more than 75% of drivers show little or no agreement with the possibility of implementing this ‘pay per use’ , and eight out of 10 stated that they looked for alternatives.

In fact, it plays in the opposite direction of other initiatives such as the one taken in 2018 in Tarragona. Then, the circulation of trucks was prohibited in several sections of the N-340 and N-240 highways. In return, they are granted a discount of up to 50% on the AP2 motorway toll that they should use as an alternative. In just one year, fatal accidents were cut in half.

Spanish roads need 7.5 billion investment

Poor state of preservation

To this, we should add the poor state of conservation of many of the secondary Spanish roads. In this sense, the latest report of the Spanish Road Association, up to 7,500 million euros are needed to improve aspects such as signaling or the road surface. In addition, the wave of the EuroRAP study revealed at the end of last year pointed out that, although things have improved, there are still 2,200 km of the State Road Network that have a high or very high risk of accident.

The economic issue is not minor, since the tolls that are to be introduced will go against the pocket of all drivers. In the proposals that have been put forward so far, there is talk of introducing a price per kilometer ranging between three and nine cents. That will mean between 20 and 60 euros in a Madrid-Valencia round trip. “Drivers already contribute much more to the State coffers for having a vehicle (car, motorcycle …) than we receive in terms of conservation and maintenance of infrastructures” recalls, in this sense, Antonio Lucas, director of Mobility and RACE Road Safety.

Specifically, the amount that The state collects taxes on the purchase and use of cars, in addition to those levied on hydrocarbons, around 30,000 million euros per year.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

