The dance of the Pilot, Livia Brito that flew the imagination | Instagram

Undoubtedly, “The Pilot“catapulted the fame of the actress, Livia Brito in acting and was a dance with which the curvy woman would make the imagination of her followers fly.

The remembered interpreter of “Yolanda chain“, the character of the telenovela” La Piloto “launched in 2017, has traveled to various parts of the world and it was the” Cuban actress “who achieved great notoriety.

The native of “Havana, Cuba” gave life to a girl with a “great magnetism who pursued the great dream of piloting airplanes”, this without neglecting her great beauty.

A character with whom viewers would identify the famous 34-year-old in various places she walked. It was on a street in Los Angeles where Livia Brito appeared in a fitted garment and a pilot’s cap, spoiling the pupil of her followers and making her imagination fly.

In a full black fitted suit with some applications on the shoulder, the brave “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” posed and showed her silhouette while performing some movements as if she were carrying a fire object in her hands with which she pointed from one side to the other.

Many of those present at that time would not look away from the beauty of the actress and “model”, who rebounded in one of the most liked videos on her Instagram account adding 1,065,082 views.

Officer arrest me please, ‘What a loin’, ‘Divine, body’, ‘Let them handcuff me … yes yes yes’, ‘I want those boots’, ‘The pilotoooooooooo’, read some of the comments.

Livia Brito Pestana, has always shown a great talent for dance and her videos on Tik Tok and social networks are among the most viewed, so this time she did not stop sharing this moment in which without shame her silhouette looked proud in the crowded streets of California.

Brito Pestana, who ventured into telenovelas in 2010 by giving life to “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triumph of love” passing through various characters even in melodramas such as “Ab! Smo de passion”, Italian girl comes to marry “,” De que I love you, I love you “, who started her acting career and made her worthy of various awards.

The story of the Mexican stewardess left an indelible memory of the “model” and “youtuber” of her performance on the small screen.

Although unfortunately, an unfortunate meeting between the famous and a reporter would make her lose control causing a fracture in her outstanding career, Livia Brito Pestana has been able to resume her acting career after a few months absent and focused on social networks.

The controversial star remembered for collaborating in programs such as “Bailando por un Sueño” in her past role as a host, moved to Mexico City at the age of 13 with her family to start her acting career, she is about to release a new one story called “La Desalmada”.

It will be next July 5 when the story of “Fernanda Linares” hits the screens in primetime at 09:30 pm

Livia Brito Pestana will share credits with José Ron and other important figures who could ensure the success of the plot, according to some opinions.

Actresses such as Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others.