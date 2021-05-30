‘The Dance of the Fireflies’ will have season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed: ‘The fireflies dance‘will return with a second season with Katherine Heigl Y Sarah Chalke. The end of the first season of ‘The Dance of the Fireflies’, explained. ‘The Dance of the Fireflies’: What does season 2 hold for us?

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of ‘The fireflies dance‘, one of his most recent series, which will return with a second season. And it will do it hand in hand with its protagonists, Katherine Heigl Y Sarah Chalke, who have already shared the news and revealed that they will reprise their roles as Tully and Kate, respectively. It was a matter of time before the streaming platform gave the green light to the continuation, since the data was on their side: the show amassed 49 million views globally in its first month, according to Netflix. In addition, it led the Nielsen rankings, where the most followed titles of the moment in ‘streaming’ are found.

Based on the novel by Kristin hannah, ‘The fireflies dance’ follows the story of two friends through three different eras: when they met in their teens, when they were looking for their place in the world personally and professionally in their twenties, and today, when they are adults. dealing with all your outstanding debts in life. The Serie mix drama and comedy together two actresses with a lot of chemistry, who build their history over thirty years full of disappointments and hopes. The end of the first season was in a tense ‘cliffhanger’, so a renewal was to be expected in order to continue the story.

Still unknown When will the second season of ‘The Dance of the Fireflies’ premiere on Netflix, but it would not be strange to see it on the platform in the next 2022.

