The Dance of the 41 and more premieres coming to Netflix in May

Selena, the T2 series

Christian Serratos as Selena. (Sara Khalid / NETFLIX)

Yes, yes, we already know that the first season was missing a lot of things that you expected to see from Selena’s life. But don’t worry, that’s what this second part is about. Here you will see it as truly the queen of Tex-Mex, you will see her iconic concert at the Astrodome in 94, the moment she met Beyoncé, Yolanda Saldívar’s character and also his tragic death in the hands of who she believed, her friend.

Premiere May 4.

The Dance of 41

Netflix acquired the David Pablos film and as of May 12, El Baile de los 41 will be available on the platform. Based on a true story, portrays a gay party that happened in Mexico in the 20th century and that scandalized the society of the time. At that time, the newspapers called the party “The Aristocracy of Sodom”, as it was a party of all men that was interrupted by a raid.

Premiere May 12.