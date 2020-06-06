When the image is downloaded and set as a screen saver, the computer turns off or causes flashes on the screen that prevent access to the configuration

It has been possible to identify a smartphone screen protector that resulted in a headache for users with Android operating system because it causes phones to crash so it was already named as the “damn” wallpaper.

According to the specialized portal Android Authority, it is unknown where this image came from, but the problem was reported by users of social networks and various connoisseurs of the operating system.

The image that is a landscape full of colors that crashes operating system It also causes failures and loss of information on cell phones.

When the image is downloaded and it is set as a screen saver, the computer turns off or causes flashes on the screen that prevent access to the configuration.

In most cases the error it persists and even after restarting the cell phone.

Android Authority details that in the most extreme cases users they had to restore the factory settings, thus losing their personal information stored on the cell phone.

The specialized portal says that it happens because of the color space of the image; that is, the specific organization of colors. This space exceeds the range that the system can process, causing it to collapse.

The error affects all versions of Android up to version 10. Among the brands of cell phones that have presented the failure are devices Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and Xiaomi; and to a lesser extent Huawei equipment.

