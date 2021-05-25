The damage that speed bumps cause to your car and how to avoid them

The new speed limits in urban areas (30 km / h on many roads) have not yet ended with an element of urban mobility that dominates the streets: the speed bumps. Their mission is to slow down the vehicle, but they also cause other side effects, such as various damage to the vehicle.

Tires

The element that hits the speed bump directly is the tire. If you overcome one of these undulations at a certain speed they will have a damage very similar to that suffered when you hit a curb while parking.

It is possible that the tire becomes deformed or even has lumps and cuts in the tread or sidewalls, since the condition of the speed bumps is not particularly good in many places in our country. There is money to mount them… but nobody remembers the maintenance.

Suspensions

If you have ever run through an area with stones or simply walked through environments with loose rock, you will have verified that your knees end up sagging. It’s a simile with what happens when you go through those asphalt-to-plastic humps without slowing down properly.

All components of the suspension system are subjected to very high stress. It mainly affects the shock absorbers, which have to work a lot in a short time, but it also damages the springs and even the suspension arm bearings.

Other conditions

Aggressive driving on speed bumps ends up causing clearances in components such as the silent blocks of the engine, greatly damaging the ride comfort and, if they are not changed, it may even end up affecting the mechanics. In addition, you can end up altering the geometry of the steering and axles, damaging the parallel: that way your nemuatics (we return to the starting point) are going to wear unevenly and you will have to change them ahead of time.

We cannot forget that these jumps end up causing misalignments in the plastic parts that make up the cabin, causing those unpleasant crickets and creaks when you drive.

According to calculations from a study by the Euromaster chain of workshops, the damage caused by speed bumps can cost about 1,000 euros in repairs. Be careful, tires and shock absorbers are part of the vehicle’s safety triangle and should be changed regularly, but without a doubt that extra punishment can shorten its life by even 50%.

Beyond cost, the problem is that these projections end up damaging elements that can greatly compromise the safety of the vehicle. With tires or suspension in poor condition, it is easier to lose control of the vehicle in an extreme situation such as emergency braking or a dodging maneuver.

Luckily, Pere Navarro, director of the General Directorate of Traffic, Pere NavarroHe assured that “speed bumps make no sense on 30th streets. We trust that little by little we will see how they disappear ». Let’s hope so. In the meantime, try to brake progressively when you approach it, not when you are already on the speed bump, following our advice.

Source: Euromaster