The damage that depression causes in the brain could be reversible with ‘magic mushrooms’

Scientists believe that magic mushroom “trips” could help reverse the damaging effects of depression on the brains of those affected. A) Yes, a psychedelic drug called psilocybin, which occurs naturally in some mushrooms, has shown signs of increased lasting connections between neurons in the brain of mice (what we know as synapses), according to a new study from Yale University (USA) published in the journal Neuron.

Research shows that a single dose of this psychedelic substance called psilocybin triggers the proliferation of synapses in these same cortical regions, providing potential treatment for those suffering from the condition due to having suffered from depression.

The results were immediate and long-lasting about synapses between neurons in rodents. “Not only did we see a 10% increase in the number of neural connections, but they were also on average 10% larger, so the connections were also stronger,” said Alex Kwan, associate professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Yale and author of the article.

It had previously been studied as a potential treatment for depression, but how exactly it worked in the brain and how long the beneficial results would last was unclear.

Now, the study has shown that these compounds (psilocybin and also ketamine) increase the density of dendritic spines, Small bumps found on nerve cells that help in the transmission of information between neurons, which are known to reduce their numbers by chronic stress and depression.