Locked in a loop and with the stress and anxiety mounting caused by the pandemic, we are all trying to find a way to relax and have better days. Fortunately, and to demonstrate that the Dalai Lama’s times are also perfect, The Buddhist spiritual leader prepares to release his debut album Inner World to commemorate his 85th birthday.

Inner World will be full of mantras and teachings with music. To start teaching us some patience, Tenzin Gyatso he only released his first single “Compassion”. There we can hear him reciting the mantra of the Buddha of Compassion, also known in Tibetan as Chenrezig and in Sanskrit as Avalokiteshvara.

This new album that comes in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, He hopes to open hearts and bring people closer to feel love and compassion during these unprecedented times.

The Dalai Lama’s first effort towards music really is a project of Junelle Kunin, a student of the great teacher. She is said to have spent five years working with a small team in order to deliver it to the world these days.

The Dalai Lama will set foot on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury

Composed of 11 songs, Inner World sees the Dalai Lama recite mantras and prayers alongside the music composed by the producer, composer and husband of Junelle, Abraham Kunin. As well as Kunin, the album also includes a wide variety of musicians from all over the world, including Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Ravi Shankar, friend of George Harrison and Paul McCartney.

Music and the leader of Tibet have always had a very good relationship. Have you ever said that “Music has the potential to transcend our differences and can return us to our true good-hearted nature”.

As many other artists have done in these months, all sales of the album will be donated to the Mind & Life Institute, as well as Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning), an international educational program developed by Emory University and the Dalai Lama.

The full album will arrive this July 6, but while we can all meditate with “Compassion” between now and that date.

