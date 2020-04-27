David Castera, the Dakar race director, hopes to be able to tackle the fieldwork at the end of June to finalize the details of the route and prepare the routine.

The confinement due to the coronavirus has prevented this essential field work from being carried out, which normally by now would be well advanced, if not completed. Recall that for this reason the organizer of the Dakar, ASO, was unable to reveal the keys to the route of the next edition in early April, as she usually did.

Castera assured Enrique Naranjo, of Marca, that “the Dakar will be done, unless a major catastrophe occurs. The Dakar is the biggest event furthest away in time, so it is the least affected. ”

All this time since the end of the test has not been idle at all and, like many other people, has been working at home. “Thanks to the tools provided by Google Maps, the satellite view tools and the experiences of the past year We already have an idea of ​​the route, where the camps will be, the mileage of the stages, the logistics, but we must confirm all this on the ground. ”

The Dakar normally does three recognitions of the test before having the final road book, but Castera ensures that in saudi arabia this task is easier. The only thing that is a little late is the incorporation of new countries to the test, since it has not yet been possible to negotiate, so that perhaps this expansion of the territory will be postponed until later, “because for health reasons it may be better to stick to a single nation.”

Not only that. Castera has been very active with the International Motorcycle Federation –FIM–, as the riders complained about excessively fast portions. Castera and the FIM, after consulting the pilots, will launch new measures, among which would be a somewhat more complicated route, which limits the maximum speeds achieved and, above all, that these are maintained for several kilometers. This will also have consequences on the route of the cars, which will have greater difficulties, supposedly more dune clearance.

