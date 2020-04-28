In the style of the ‘Rally Legends’ that share stages with the WRC drivers in some rallies, David Castera has prepared the ‘Dakar Classic’, a test that will bring together the ‘classic’ Dakar vehicles, prior to the year 2000, so that to ‘face’ the Saudi Dakar course next January.

Obviously there will be some difference. The Dakar Classic will not be a test of speed but of regularity. The route, however, will be basically the same – with shorter stages and avoiding the hardest and most difficult areas – and will undoubtedly be a reinforcement for the organization of the ASO, which will thus be able to add more participants to the test.

There are many reasons to think that the idea may come together. Jordi Arcarons has been working at SandRace for more than six years, so that ‘adventurers’ can face the sands that one day trampled the Dakar at the controls of classic motorcycles more than two decades ago.

But it is not the only thing. Classical and historical tests are increasingly popular in the world. In Spain we can see it in the Costa Brava Rally and other similar tests. Almost all the mythical rallies have their reserve version to the classics, from Monte Carlo to San Remo, either of regularity or speed. In the case of Monte Carlo, for example, participation regularly exceeds 350 cars compared to 80-100 in the test.

Will we see the great myths of the Dakar in action again? I am not sure that the Citroën ZX, Peugeot 405 or Mitsubishi Pajero leave the museums and return to the tracks, but it is possible that a good number of cars that are in the hands of amateurs do.

Without going any further, one of the famous Renault 20 Turbo 4×4 of the Marreau Brothers was for sale in a specialized magazine. It is the first they prepared, in 1981, on which they made the version that in 1982 gave them victory. Surely in the garages there are a good number of Range Rovers, Mitsubishis and buggies … perhaps even the recently restored Nissan Patrol-Fanta.

Castera’s idea is to launch it in 2021, the next edition, but it will depend on how the coronavirus issue evolves. Perhaps this will postpone it to 2022, but of course the idea has a path.

