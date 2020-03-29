It doesn’t matter how old you are, sex, profession, or the hemisphere you live in. Right now, whoever you are, the most normal thing is that they are confined to your home, that your country is in a state of alarm due to the explosion of the coronavirus. This also affects elite athletes, the best tennis players in the world, Milos Raonic, to put a case of the masculine circuit. The Canadian, settled in Canada during these days, shares with ATP how he is going through these weeks without being able to play or train. What leisure activities keep the former No. 3 in the world entertained? The one from Podgorica reviews them in an article structure that they will surely repeat with many other players.

Films: “I’m trying not to see many, we don’t know how long this situation will last and I don’t want to run out of things to see later. I would recommend watching Mr. Ripley’s Talent, something I probably wouldn’t have said a week ago, but I’ve been going through certain movies and this has been quite a discovery, now I appreciate how good it is. ”

books: “Reading is the best way to end the day, especially after long-term viewing of the Ipad, a computer, or the phone, one can end up somewhat dazed. When I read I stay more connected than when I watch a television program, a book requires my full attention. I was long recommended on Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Alborn, one of the readings I had since I was a child but never encouraged me to finish. It was very moving to do, so I recommend it to everyone. ”

Music: “Above all, I listen to a lot of old music, Sam Cooke or Bob Dylan songs. I never listen to music that bothers me too much, I prefer songs that are a bit quieter.

Video game: “I have been testing game consoles for a couple of days, in fact, I haven’t tried a video game in at least four years. I thought it would be something that would help me kill time, keep me distracted, although I don’t think it’s something that I will install in my daily routine. I have played a lot of NBA2K, I usually take the Toronto Raptors, less when I play with friends than we do with random teams. I connect with people from the same time zone when I have free time during the day, so I take advantage of the days ”.

Final message: “The most important thing right now is to respect what each government asks of them, to stay home, to make the most of what they have around them, but always within their confined state and with the people around you. You have to take care of the rest of the people, it does not matter if they are the neighbor or someone who is at the other end of the country. People must be serious about the subject, realize what is happening. Everyone’s life is changing right now and that process must be respected. ”

