The DAFI protocol rewards long-term token holders.

As more cryptocurrency projects are beginning to be understood first-hand, keeping key stakeholders and early investors involved in a project’s ecosystem over the long term is difficult. With the growing speculation around new blockchain networks (especially DeFi-centric platforms), cryptocurrencies can see price increases immediately when they enter the market. With these benefits too high for the first investors to give up, the people who supported the project from the beginning may end up walking away, which is bad for the ecosystem as a whole.

The DAFI Protocol has presented an innovative solution to this problem, rewarding long-term users with a metric-based reward structure that enables new crypto projects to maintain their original community over time.

Synthetic tokens are the answer

DAFI Protocol’s solution revolves around synthetic tokens, or newly minted tokens produced to represent the value of other assets. Using synthetic tokens, new projects can deposit a part of their total offer in the DAFI protocol. Upon deposit, synthetic tokens representing ownership rights to the original coins are minted and distributed to holders. These tokens are non-negotiable, which means that the original token holders cannot monetize these synthetic tokens as long as they have them. Its only use is to exchange them again for the initial token after a predetermined period of time has elapsed.

This not only benefits project development teams, but also rewards early adopters of tokens. Once the initial synthetic token is allocated, the number of user-owned tokens will change based on the smart contract algorithm that enables the token provisioning process. Using a decentralized oracle, DAFI will be able to evaluate off-chain metrics such as token price, platform adoption, and trading volume to determine platform growth. The greater the use of the platform over time, the greater the number of synthetic tokens distributed to each token holder.

Create headlines from sellers

With DAFI, the platforms are not discouraging speculation with their native cryptocurrencies; they just want the commitment to turn into a long-term agreement. With its innovative solution, DAFI turns investors from sellers to holders, incentivizing them to realize the value of their investment if the platform sees measurable growth.

For new projects, this is very beneficial, because they need to establish a foundation for using the platform in order to understand which methods work and where they need to be improved. This structure will serve the interests of projects and token holders in the future, as the tokens will get a value based on the update of the network. Considering that some projects worth hundreds of millions or billions of dollars hardly get any use of the network, DAFI promises to properly incentivize stakeholders based on more than just broad speculation.

There is currently no link between token holder rewards and network adoption; this must change. Although users cannot benefit from short-term speculation through DAFI, they are more likely to generate long-term value with adoption. This mechanism will scare away gamblers and speculators hoping to get rich quick on the next over-the-top project, leaving investment opportunities for those who plan to stay in the project for a long period of time. With this superior method of token distribution, projects will use DAFI to deposit a portion of their token supply in favor of elastic non-tradable synthetic tokens for users, rewarding them over time.