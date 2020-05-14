Dacia’s economic or ‘low-cost’ approach is not going to be a problem for the next generation of Dacia Logan to adopt the latest generation of Renault hybrid engines. The Romanian manufacturer is going to renew its saloon later this year, a saloon that is going to be electrified to become one of the most affordable hybrid cars on the market.

Dacia will present the new generation of Sandero and Logan later this year, two models whose uncompromising economic approach has made them a best seller. We are talking about a new generation, which will arrive in dealerships in 2021, so there will be important changes both in design and mechanically.

The new Dacia Logan is planned to be built on the CMF-B platform, derived from that already used by the new Renault Clio V, Captur and Nissan Juke. This platform is prepared to host hybrid mechanics, which will allow Dacia to have the first hybrid car in its history.

The Dacia Logan will receive the E-Tech hybrid system released in the new Renault Clio E-Tech, a mechanic that combines a 1.6 90-horsepower gasoline engine with two other electric motors, the latter powered by a 1.2 kWh battery. In the Clio E-Tech this mechanic delivers 140 HP of power. However, as they point out from France, only 1.5 Blue dCi and 1.0 TCe diesel and gasoline engines will be offered initially, and the Logan hybrid will not arrive until year 2022.

The new Dacia Logan will be accompanied by important changes at the aesthetic level to adapt to current times, with more fluid and refined lines than those of the model that is still sold. It will remain a three-volume saloon, but will have a smoother drop in the roof at the rear than visually lengthen the silhouette of the car. The new platform will make it grow in length and width, and we can expect design elements shared with the current Duster at the front and behind.

