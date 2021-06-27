The Czech Republic ‘humanized’ Frenkie De Jong

06/27/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

The Eurocup does not forgive mistakes. Netherlands, one of the best teams in the group stage of the competition, has been eliminated in the round of 16 in a match in which they have not been able to make a shot between the three clubs. Czech Republic has managed to minimize the virtues of the ‘Oranje’. Frenkie de Jong, the leader and ‘metronome’ of Frank de Boer’s team, has been completely annulled and has not been able to give continuity to the great version that he has offered throughout the season, but especially since the beginning of 2021.

After an impressive group stage in the Netherlands, what seemed inevitable happened. Someone managed to slow down, make De Jong uncomfortable; remind him that he cannot function with such superiority match after match, that it is not fair; ‘humanize’ him, after all. The Barça footballer did not feel comfortable at any time. Jaroslav Silhavy and his people were well aware that if they wanted to neutralize the ‘Oranje’, they had to turn off ’21’. They devised a marking the man of Tomas Soucek and the strategy worked out perfectly.

As the minutes passed, Frenkie grew frustrated. He crossed lines a few times, had to sacrifice a lot defensively and could not provide lucidity in attack. De Ligt’s expulsion, which conditioned the commitment, dictated his sentence. He spoke with de Boer immediately afterwards and, regardless of what they said, his face showed worry. When a footballer as intelligent as him, able to read excellently the various episodes that the matches take place, does not see it clearly, there can be no more evidence that something is wrong. The Czech Republic took less than a quarter of an hour to get ahead of the game.

Deserved vacation

After the second goal in the afternoon, by Patrik Schick, De Jong was booked for protesting an inconsequential action. In case you needed another example of the desperation of a player used to feeling far superior to his opponents. The azulgrana ended the confrontation with 67 interventions, his lowest figure in the entire current European Championship, 55 passes with 84% success and eleven losses. Possession went to the Netherlands, but for very little (52% to 48%), and that took away the ball and prominence. He did everything he could to try to avoid the Dutch fall, and he was one of the most outstanding troops of his selection, but it was not enough.

In this way, the holidays begin for one of the pillars of Barça. Although he would have liked to go much further in the Eurocup and his team has starred one of the most outstanding disappointments of what we have in competition, the midfielder will have the opportunity to rest after a very long season, in which he has played more than 5,000 minutes with the culé team, and Replenish forces in view of the second course of Ronald Koeman on the local bench at Camp Nou.